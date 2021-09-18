Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Preview Reveals New Job Changes

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is around two months away now with the expansion scheduled to come out in November, and ahead of that release, the game’s developers hosted another Letter from the Producer stream. The stream featured Final Fantasy XIV boss Naoki Yoshida and many discussions about upcoming Endwalker content including the two new classes known as the “Reaper” and the “Sage.” In addition to those new classes, some of the existing ones will be changed, too, whenever Endwalker releases.

The jobs that’ll be changed whenever Endwalker release encompass different classes within the three main roles: Tank, DPS, and Healer. The new Reaper class fills the DPS role while the Sage is a Healer, so those new jobs were discussed during the relevant sections of the presentation.

However, the whole thing was quite long since it lasted over seven hours once you factor in all the breaks and pauses, so it’s reasonable to imagine someone wouldn’t want to sit through the whole thing to see what was changing when Endwalker releases. To that end, we’ve compiled the changes planned for different jobs and have included those below based on what was presented within the slides of the presentation. The developers cautioned players that these changes aren’t an exhaustive list and that other things could be adjusted before Endwalker releases, so expect to see more than just the things listed below transpire whenever the expansion releases in November.

Tank

Paladin

Requiescat will now be equally effective regardless of remaining MP

A three-attack combo starting with Confiteor will be added

Warrior

Damage up effects can now be triggered and extended by AoE combos

Onslaught and Upheaval will no longer drain the Beast Gauge

A new action will be available upon execution of Inner Release

Dark Knight

Salted Earth will now affect the area immediately around you, and make a new action available

Your simulacrum will also gain a new action when you acquire one of the new job abilities

Gunbreaker

Savage Claw and Wicked Talon will now swap in for Gnashing Fang for the hotbar, reducing the number of inputs

Continuation will be able to be used following Burst Strike

A trait will raise the minimum number of cartridges to 3

Melee DPS

Dragoon

AoE rotation will be expanded

A new action will be available upon successful execution of weaponskill combo rotation

Monk

Chakras will now be unlocked at a lower level

When conditions are fulfilled, Perfect Balance will allow for the execution of a Masterful Blitz. The available Blitz changes depending on the weaponskills used when under the effects of Perfect Balance

Samurai

Effects granted by Jinpu and Shifu can now also be applied by AoE combos

A new action in the vein of Laijutsu and Tsubame-gaeshi will be available

Ninja

Actions linked to Raiton, Doton, and Huton will be added

An action making it easier to apply Huton will be added

Reaper

Physical Ranged DPS

Bard

Each of the 3 songs will make available a new action that applies a party-wide enhancement

A new action will be available upon execution of Apex Arrow

Machinist

A new mechanically themed action called Chain Saw will be added

A new action will be added for the Automaton Queen

Dancer

Weaponskill effects such as Flourishing Cascade will now be shared across single-target and AoE skills

New actions will be available upon the execution of Technical Finish, Improvisation, and Devilment

Magical Ranged DPS

Black Mage

Enochian will become a trait that is automatically applied while under the effect of Astral Fire or Umbral Ice

Under certain conditions, swapping between Astral Fire and Umbral Ice will make new actions available

Red Mage

A new action will be available upon execution of Scorch

Verflare, Verholy, and Scorch will be changed to AoEs, available as part of AoE rotations

A defensive party-wide enhancement will be added

Summoner

Significant changes to job mechanics

All actions applying damage over time will be removed

Able to summon Ifrit, Garuda, and Titan – not just egis

Augment abilities with elemental properties

Healer

White Mage

A functionally and visually distinct restorative field action will be added

Astrologian

Diurnal Sect and Nocturnal Sect will be removed, and basic healing actions will be adjusted to have the same effects as they would have while under Diurnal Sect

The effect of Divination will be changed, and the seals used for new enhancements applied to self

Scholar

A unique job action which can enhance the party’s movement speed even during combat will be added

Sage

Job Actions Trailer