Final Fantasy XIV Welcomes Players Back With Free Login Campaign

Final Fantasy XIV players who have been taking a break from the online game’s subscription can now return for a few days for free to see what’s new.

Square Enix announced news of another free login campaign that’s now begun as of March 27. Players can play for free for four days after logging in, but even if you missed the first day, you’ve got plenty of time to make the most of the campaign. It won’t end until May 6, so as long as players log in by at least May 2, they’ll be able to take advantage of everything that the deal has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The patch 4.2 series presents a plethora of new challenges across the realms of Eorzea and Othard,” the campaign announcement read. “In the hope that would-be adventurers can experience all that FFXIV has to offer, we are pleased to announce the latest Free Login Campaign! If you or any of your friends are currently taking a break from your adventures, you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time event!”

In addition to the schedule when the campaign will run, Square Enix also listed a couple of additional guidelines for taking advantage of the deal. Those details can be found below as well as through the official Square Enix announcement.

Notes Regarding the Free Login Campaign