Final Fantasy XIV Welcomes Players Back With Free Login Campaign

Final Fantasy XIV players who have been taking a break from the online game’s subscription can now return for a few days for free to see what’s new.
Square Enix announced news of another free login campaign that’s now begun as of March 27. Players can play for free for four days after logging in, but even if you missed the first day, you’ve got plenty of time to make the most of the campaign. It won’t end until May 6, so as long as players log in by at least May 2, they’ll be able to take advantage of everything that the deal has to offer.
“The patch 4.2 series presents a plethora of new challenges across the realms of Eorzea and Othard,” the campaign announcement read. “In the hope that would-be adventurers can experience all that FFXIV has to offer, we are pleased to announce the latest Free Login Campaign! If you or any of your friends are currently taking a break from your adventures, you won’t want to miss out on this limited-time event!”
In addition to the schedule when the campaign will run, Square Enix also listed a couple of additional guidelines for taking advantage of the deal. Those details can be found below as well as through the official Square Enix announcement.
Notes Regarding the Free Login Campaign
- The free login period begins after logging in via the game launcher using your Square Enix user name and password.
- Including the day on which you first log in, the free login period lasts approximately four days. For example, players who log in on March 28, 2018 at 12:00 a.m. can play free of charge until March 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.
- Players who are logged in when their free login period expires will be forcibly logged out from the game.
- Players with multiple service accounts registered to a single Square Enix account cannot participate if at least one of the accounts is currently active.
- Service accounts that have been canceled or suspended due to a violation of the service agreement cannot participate.
- Players who purchase a subscription during their free login period will forfeit the remaining duration of said period.
- Players cannot log in using a platform on which their service accounts have not been registered.
- Players can log in using all platforms on which their service account has been registered.
- When attempting to participate in the free login campaign using a Square Enix account with multiple service accounts, the free login period will be valid only for the first service account selected upon logging in. Please note that you may be unable to participate in the free login campaign with more than one service account at a time. If you cannot log in using a second service account even after meeting all other requirements, we ask that you wait for the free login period to expire on your first service account and try again.