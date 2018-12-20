‘Final Fantasy XV’ Director Explains Why He Left

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata was a complete life-saver to Square Enix during development of the game, especially when it seemed that the title wouldn’t release at all due to all of the problems that kept arising. But, he pulled it through and was a force to be reckoned with, so when Tabata-san abruptly announced that he was leaving the company for good and all future DLC plans were scrapped, the gaming community was shook.

Since then, he has mentioned that he left to pursue his own studio called JP Games, now he’s talking a little more about what led to his decision to leave and start over. Tabata-san was recently a guest on Nico Nico, a talk show, saying that he had a huge amount of love and respect for the company. He was also very careful to mention that he was not fired and that he and the studio as a whole still has a very commendable relationship.

As far as the cancelled DLC goes, he did go on record saying his departure did not affect whether or not any planned DLC would see the light of day or not. In fact, the road blocks could have been one of the factors that eventually led to his decision to leave, though he didn’t explicitly say that.

It’s sad to see him go, he was such a force in the gaming community, but it is exciting to see what else he has in store under his own leadership. We wish Tabata-san the best of luck in all of his future endeavors!

Haven’t had a chance to play the latest Final Fantasy yet while we not-so patiently wait Final Fantasy VII Remake news? Here’s what you need to know:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”

