‘Final Fantasy XV’ Reveals Episode Ardyn In New Trailer

As promised, even more episodes for Final Fantasy XV are on the way and the first, Episode Ardyn, has been revealed with a brand new trailer showing off what players can expect.

The latest episode will allow players to take on the role of the game’s main antagonist with a new narrative set before the main events seen in the base game. Episode Ardyn gives fans of the Final Fantasy open-world game a chance to learn more about his backstory, one centered around “death and restoration.”

It won’t just be a new playable episode that players will be getting either! The arrival of Ardyn will also come with a special anime episode called Final Fantasy XV Episode Arydn Prologue, which will dive even deeper into the complex story surrounding this character.

The arrival the latest trailer comes at an interesting time, especially since this will now be the final DLC chapter for a game that had many more stories left to tell. There were going to be even more episodes to release over the years, but with the news that the Director for the game has left Square Enix to start his own studio, the lifespan has been cut short – at least in terms of the originally planned DLC.

Still, there is the standalone multiplayer ‘Comrades’ arriving next month that should help soften the blow – at least a little bit. The expansion was already previously available but will now be offered as a standalone come December 12. For those that already own the expansion, the additional download will be totally free.

Haven’t had a chance to play the latest Final Fantasy yet while we not-so patiently wait Final Fantasy VII Remake news? Here’s what you need to know:

“In a matter of days, the Kingdom of Lucis is to sign an armistice, ending a long and bitter conflict with Niflheim. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Noctis, heir to the Lucian throne, sets forth from his homeland to formalize the union of states through his marriage to the Lady Lunafreya of the imperial province of Tenebrae. The offer of peace, however, is no more than a ruse to lower the Lucian shield, and the imperial army takes the crown city and its sacred crystal in one fell swoop. En route to his destination, Noctis is shocked to learn that he, his father the king, and his betrothed are believed dead. Overnight, the dream of peace has faded into a distant memory. His world crumbling around him, Noctis has naught but his resolve and his loyal companions to see him through the trials to come.”