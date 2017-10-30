A Closer Look At Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis In New Trailer

There were tons of amazing announcements at this year’s PlayStation showcase during Paris Games Week, and fans of Ignis and the crew from Final Fantasy XV weren’t left in the dust. During the event, a special look inside the upcoming expansion ‘Episode Ignis’ shows off a much darker “recipaaaay”.

In addition to being a closer look at one of the interesting characters in this Final Fantasy boy band, the team also was excited to announce the guest composer for the project: Yasunori Mitsuda. Mitsuda is known for his amazing work on franchises such as Chrono Trigger and hearing his particular sound throughout the latest trailer adds a particularly stunning effect.

Fans of the latest title see a much younger Noctis as he is introduced to Ignis for the first time. Immediately the environment fast forwards towards a hellish militant scene where our favourite characters continue to fight for their lives and for the kingdom. “I will protect him,” proclaims a struggling Ignis as he is confronted with an offer too good to be true – does he take it?

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis begins on December 13th of this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

A little backstory into the world of Noctis and his loyal band of friends throughout Final Fantasy XV:

“Enroute to wed his fiancée Luna on a road trip with his best friends, Prince Noctis is advised by news reports that his homeland has been invaded and taken over under the false pretense of a peace treaty – and that he, his loved one and his father King Regis, have been slain at the hands of the enemy.

To gather the strength needed to uncover the truth and reclaim his homeland, Noctis and his loyal companions must overcome a series of challenges in a spectacular open world – that is filled with larger-than-life creatures, amazing wonders, diverse cultures and treacherous foes.”