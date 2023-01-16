Nintendo Fans Get New Fire Emblem Freebie

Beginning in just a few short days, fans of Nintendo's popular Fire Emblem series will be able to snag a new freebie for themselves courtesy of the Japanese video game publisher. To close out this week, Nintendo will be releasing Fire Emblem Engage on Nintendo Switch. Engage is set to be the first mainline installment in the Fire Emblem series following 2019's highly popular Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And while many are surely counting down the minutes until they can play Engage, Nintendo will be handing out some free items in another Fire Emblem title quite soon.

Available starting on January 19th, Nintendo will be handing out free items related to Fire Emblem Heroes within Fire Emblem Engage. If you're not familiar with Heroes, it's Nintendo's mobile Fire Emblem title that originally released all the way back in 2017. By simply linking your own Nintendo Account with Fire Emblem Heroes, prospective Engage players will then be able to snag six different items to use when the game launches at the end of this week.

Here's the full list of free items that will be obtainable within Fire Emblem Engage via this promotion:

The Fólkvangr weapon

The Fensalir weapon

The Nóatún weapon

The Alfonse S-rank Bond Ring

The Sharena S-rank Bond Ring

The Anna S-rank Bond Ring

All in all, this is a pretty cool cross-promotion by Nintendo to raise excitement for Fire Emblem Engage even further. If you'd like to learn more about how you can obtain all of these freebies, you can learn more on Nintendo's own website right here. And as for Engage itself, the game is set to become available on Switch this Friday, January 20th.

Are you going to look to snag these free items in Fire Emblem Engage for yourself later this week? And what do you think of the latest Fire Emblem installment based on what has been seen so far? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.