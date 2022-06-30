Fire Emblem Heroes Has Made Over $1 Billion

Nintendo's Fire Emblem Heroes, a mobile game in the franchise with its own story, has become the first Nintendo mobile title to surpass $1 billion in lifetime global player spending. That number comes from a recent report from Sensor Tower, which has been extremely reliable in the past for details on spending in mobile games. While it is the first to hit the $1 billion revenue milestone, it will likely be some time before another mobile Nintendo title catches up as Mario Kart Tour, its closest competitor, sits at second place with $282 million.

The same report from Sensor Tower notes that Fire Emblem Heroes accounts for 54.5% of total mobile revenue to date for Nintendo. That's a frankly astonishing amount of money to come from a single title compared to the rest. Notably, Fire Emblem Heroes is a free-to-play video game where players can purchase digital currency called Orbs as well as a monthly pass that offers benefits like free characters and more. Interestingly, however, Fire Emblem Heroes is not the top performer when it comes to total downloads as Super Mario Run claims that spot with 310.7 million installs with Mario Kart Tour at 227.2 million installs, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp at 65.4 million installs, and then Fire Emblem Heroes rounding out the top four at 17.8 million installs.

Fire Emblem Heroes does have the benefit of longevity compared to others, however. It was the second proper full game released back in 2017 following Super Mario Run. It's also been several years since Nintendo last launched a mobile video game, and with Dragalia Lost closing up shop in the near future, Fire Emblem Heroes will have even less competition for its top spot from its Nintendo siblings.

More broadly, Fire Emblem Heroes is currently available for iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Fire Emblem franchise in general right here.

