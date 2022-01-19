New Fire Emblem Game Teased by Nintendo Leaker

According to a prominent Nintendo leaker, a new Fire Emblem game is not only in development, but possibly on course to release this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. What this game is, the report doesn’t say, but it’s alleged that the game has been in development for roughly two years at Intelligent Systems, the developer behind the series. And apparently work on the game began right after another Fire Emblem project was cancelled.

The rumor comes the way of Samus Hunter over on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, Samus Hunter is the latest to claim a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War was in development, but it got canned in 2018. And at this point, the team transitioned to a proper new Fire Emblem installment.

“I know that a Fire Emblem title is in development for the Nintendo Switch since 2018 (this time with the core team of Intelligent System), I talked about that but originally there was a plan for a Genealogy of the Holy War remake on 3DS that got scrapped in 2018,” said Samus Hunter.

The Nintendo leaker continues:

“The game was originally intended to introduce new characters game mechanics and lore. I thought they moved the project to the Switch, but they might [have] changed the plans altogether. What I know is that Intelligent Systems wanted to maintain [a] roughly two-year gap with each title but covid delayed a lot of the planned schedule, and things like voice acting were huge obstacles given the high number of dialogues of each entry. So, in the end, you can expect a Fire Emblem game this year [and] the game should be in a good state.”

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Samus Hunter is not the only one claiming this. That said, right now, like everyone else claiming a new Fire Emblem game is on the horizon, Samus Hunter isn’t Nintendo PR. So, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is all of this completely unofficial, but it’s also subject to change. And with the pandemic still ongoing, it’s quite possible its effects will continue to impact the game, its reveal, and its release.