Fire Emblem Insider Shares Release Date Update on Next Game

We’ve been hearing rumors of a proper new Fire Emblem game not only being in development for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but not very far away from being finished. Another report has surfaced echoing all of this and adding some more precise details. The new report comes the way of Emily Rogers, a prominent Nintendo insider, who has proven reliable with the majority of her previous reports.

According to Rogers, Intelligent Systems hasn’t just been working on a proper new Fire Emblem game, but this game is ready to release this October, however, some things unrelated to the game and its development may prevent this.

“The big wild card is still Intelligent System’s Fire Emblem,” said Rogers. Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release (February/March)? I’ve mentioned before that this game is nearly finished with its development. Intelligent System has had over 3+ years to develop this game, and they received assistance from a support studio.”

Rogers continued:

“Let’s rewind the clock back to the year 2017. During that year, Nintendo released TWO Fire Emblem games: Fire Emblem Warriors and Fire Emblem Echoes. Who says history can’t repeat itself again? That said, I could see Nintendo’s marketing team saying: “Oh, well, ourfFall lineup is already stacked with Xenoblade, Bayonetta 3, etc. Let’s move Fire Emblem to early 2023.” But as I said before, in terms of sales, I just don’t think Bayonetta 3 is a big enough title to carry an entire month on its own. Pairing Bayonetta 3 with Fire Emblem would be smart. Pairing Bayonetta 3 with Metroid Prime HD would also be smart.

As you can see, there’s some speculation here. It sounds like the game is more than ready to release this fall, but whether it will or not is a completely different question. Publishers moving games around to avoid release congestion is overstated, but it does happen. Nintendo will want the game out before the end of the fiscal year though, aka before the end of March.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. As you would expect, Nintendo hasn’t acknowledged or addressed any of this. If this — unexpectedly — changes, we will update the story accordingly.