New RPG Is Great for Fire Emblem Fans Waiting for the Next Game

A new RPG released on Steam is a great game for Fire Emblem fans as they wait for the next Fire Emblem game on Nintendo Switch 2. There is, according to a recent rumor, a new Fire Emblem game in development for Switch 2, but not only is this just a rumor but there’s no word of when it will release. In the meantime, fans of Fire Emblem may want something new to play. Unfortunately, the new RPG in question is not available on the Nintendo eShop currently, but it is on Steam where it is resonating with RPG fans.

The RPG is called Astral Throne from developer Zero Sun Games, who also published the game on Steam. It was released 10 days ago on February 7, and apparently it is pretty good. This is most evident by its Steam user review score, which is Very Positive, thanks to 87 percent of 124 user reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, both critics and consumers alike in their reviews directly mention Fire Emblem, and suggest it is a great way to scratch the Fire Emblem itch until the next game comes out.

To this end, one of these reviews notes “the Fire Emblem roguelike you’ve been waiting for.” Another says: “If you like Fire Emblem and you like roguelikes this is a must buy.”

Of course, Fire Emblem is not a roguelike, so this is an element that differentiates Astral Throne from the Nintendo RPG series and could put off Fire Emblem fans, but it appears it’s not been a deal breaker for many.

“Embark on an enigmatic journey in Astral Throne, a captivating blend of retro-style turn-based strategy and roguelike adventure,” reads an official description of the game for those interested. “Navigate a once-prosperous land cloaked in a memory-stealing fog from a fallen star. Fight through a series of tightly designed hand-crafted combat encounters while building a formidable army through Roguelite-style level-ups and loot. Synergize your party’s classes, equipment, weapons, and skills in various ways – all while experiencing a mysterious story that changes depending on who you recruit and choices you make.”

Astral Throne, for those interested, is available for $19.99, its full asking price. Considering it is a new release, it is unlikely it will be on sale anytime in the immediate future. Meanwhile, its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “unknown.”

