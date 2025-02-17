Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals New Game in Major GameCube Series

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online revealing a new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game from a major series that got its start on the GameCube. In the absence of official information about the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, the Nintendo Switch 2 price, and Nintendo Switch 2 games, rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 have been steadily surfacing online. The latest claims to have the scoop on a new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game in the works that isn’t going to release this year nor next year, but sometime in 2027.

The new leak comes the way of a well-known Nintendo leaker that goes by Nash Weedle. Taking to social media platform X, the leaker claims that there is another Metroid game in development for Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the development of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. And that game is Metroid Prime 5. In other words, where Nintendo fans had to wait 18 years between Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Nintendo is planning a quick turnaround between the next two installments.

The two Metroid Prime games are supposedly in development alongside each other. How long this has been happening for, the leaker does not say, but notes the follow-up won’t be out until 2027, or at least that is the plan at the moment.

Adding to this, it is claimed that the gameplay of Metroid Prime 5 will be focused on “vertical exploration with altered gravity.” And this is where the leaker stops.

Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here a rumor, but everything here comes via translation. Sometimes in translation vital context and meaning can be loss.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this potential leak nor the series’ developer, Retro Studios, though the studio is not directly mentioned in the rumor. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

While the first Metroid game was released back in 1986 via the NES, Metroid Prime didn’t come around until 2002 and the Nintendo GameCube. It then got a sequel in 2004 on the GameCube called Metroid Prime 2: Echoes. And from here, two more follow-ups in the form of 2007’s Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and 2010’s Metroid: Other M, both Wii games, were released. The first two Metroid Prime games, in particular, are widely considered some of the best games of their time.

