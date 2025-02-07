New Fire Emblem Game for Nintendo Switch 2 Potentially Leaked

A new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch has been potentially leaked by a new rumor. It has been six years since the release of the last proper Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which released on the Nintendo Switch back in 2019. Since then Fire Emblem fans received Fire Emblem Engage in 2023, but this is not quite the mainline release Fire Emblem fans are hungry for. There was also Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes in 2022, but this was a full-blown spin-off.

While Fire Emblem is not as popular as some other Nintendo series — such as The Legend of Zelda or Mario — it is a core Nintendo franchise, and one that dates back to 1990. And it remains fairly popular to this day, so more installments are obviously going to continue. The question is when and what will the next installment be. Well, a new rumor claims the next Fire Emblem game is going to be revealed this year and it will be a remake of a previous Fire Emblem game.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. There is no word what Fire Emblem game will be remade nor when it will release. That said, if it’s not going to be revealed until this year it is likely safe to assume it is a Nintendo Switch 2 game rather than a Nintendo Switch game.

To date, there have been three remakes. The first came in 2008 via the Nintendo DS and in the form of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, which remade Full remake of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. Then in 2010, Fire Emblem: New Mystery of the Emblem also released via the Nintendo DS as a remake of Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem. And then in 2017, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia released on the Nintendo 3DS as a remake of Fire Emblem Gaiden. To this end, it has been eight calendar years since the last Fire Emblem remake, with a whole Nintendo console generation coming and go without one.

As for the source of this rumor, it is GamesIndustry contributor Daniel Camilo. This is not a source with a reputation of rumors and leaks, but it’s also not some random anonymous source from 4chan or Reddit. Nonetheless, take this information with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not attracted any comment from series developer Intelligent Systems nor series publisher and owner Nintendo. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.