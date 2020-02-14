Here’s How Long It Takes to Beat Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows

Fire Emblem Three House’s final and biggest piece of DLC — Cindered Shadows — is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it looks like it will keep players busy for at least a couple of days. More specifically, expect to get 8 to 10 hours out of the story expansion, on average. Of course, this number will fluctuate depending on playstyle, difficulty, skill level, and a variety of factors. That said, if you’re playing on normal, expect to dump a little less than a dozen hours into the new story content.

As you may know, 2019’s critically-acclaimed and award-winning Nintendo Switch game already packs a ton of content, and takes about 50-80 hours to complete, again depending on the above factors. However, if you want to see all of the game’s content, you’re looking at 170 hours, at least. In other words, if eight to ten hours doesn’t sound very long to you, know this is just an expansion for an already massive game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: in the DLC, players will unearth the secrets hidden beneath the Garreg Mach Monastery and explore the “Abyss,” which is the home of a secret fourth house, self-dubbed the Ashen Wolves. It’s here where you will meet the DLC’s outcast students of Hapi, Constance, Yuri, and Balthus. These characters are eventually recruitable, not only in the expansion, but in the main game.

In addition to this new story content, the DLC also adds new content to the main game, such as quests, paralogues, the ability to have tea with Rhea, and a “Shifty Merchant.”

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

“Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters,” reads an official blurb for the main game. “You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?”