Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Most Popular Character Probably Isn’t Who You Think It Is

Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ characters are a big draw for the Nintendo Switch game. Each is well-realized and fleshed out. As a result, and despite having a massive character roster, everybody is somebody’s favorite. That said, there are some characters getting much more love than others. And you probably have a good sense of who these characters are. Beyond the three house leaders, you can constantly find players raving about Petra, Bernadetta, Felix, and a few others across social media. However, the game’s most popular character is probably not who you think it is.

Closer to launch, Edelgard was the most used character in battle, earning her the unofficial title of the most popular character in the game. However, she was recently surpassed. The new favorite? Dorothea, the actor, singer, and deadly mage who belongs to The Black Eagles. Meanwhile, when it comes to activity participation for the month, Dorothea is also the most popular, and she’s second in gift-getting, behind only Lysithea. As for tea time conversations, she’s still behind Edelgard, as well as Ingrid, who’s at the top.

There’s nothing very surprising here other than that Dorothea is charting as high as she is on every chart. Of course, none of this data is a perfect reflection on a character’s popularity, but it gives a rough idea on who players are gravitating towards. Personally, I think Petra should be number one on every list, and there also needs to be more Ashe, but that’s just me.

