New Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC Details Revealed

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a long, epic journey on Nintendo Switch. That said, Nintendo has already announced that more content is on the way via DLC. However, it hasn’t really divulged many salient details about said DLC. Thankfully though, Japanese magazine Famitsu has released a notable rundown of what’s coming to the critically-acclaimed and best-selling strategy game in the future. And while most of the game’s DLC released so far has been inconsequential, this will be changing with future drops of both premium and free DLC.
Highlighting the upcoming DLC is multiple new characters, new activities to do at the Monastery, new online features, new quests, new support conversations, new cosmetic items, and much more. Here’s the aforementioned rundown, in full:
Wave 3:
Free DLC –
- New playable character: Jeritza (certain routes only)
- New support conversations [presumably featuring Jeritza]
- New activities
- New online features
Paid DLC –
- New playable character: Anna
- New monastery facilities
- New online features
- Anna and Jeritza paralogue
- New quests (around 10)
- New activities: Sauna, playing with dogs and cats
- New costumes: Maid, Butler and more
- New battalions: Maid and Butler W
Wave 4:
Free DLC –
- Side story: Abyss Mode
- New playable characters: Juris, Balthazar, Constanze and Javi [tentative translations]
- New support conversations
- New monastery facilities
- New online features
- New classes (4)
- New enemy monsters
- New hero relics
- New paralogues
- New quests
- New battalions
- New gambits
- New costumes for Byleth (male), Byleth (female) and Sothis
At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t officially announced this roadmap, so take it with a grain of salt. However, Famitsu is a very, very reliable source who often gets information and media on Japanese games before it’s disclosed to the western press and audience. As for specific dates pertaining to all of this DLC, none have been disclosed.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.
Source: Famitsu Serenes Forest