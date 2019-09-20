New Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC Details Revealed

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a long, epic journey on Nintendo Switch. That said, Nintendo has already announced that more content is on the way via DLC. However, it hasn’t really divulged many salient details about said DLC. Thankfully though, Japanese magazine Famitsu has released a notable rundown of what’s coming to the critically-acclaimed and best-selling strategy game in the future. And while most of the game’s DLC released so far has been inconsequential, this will be changing with future drops of both premium and free DLC.

Highlighting the upcoming DLC is multiple new characters, new activities to do at the Monastery, new online features, new quests, new support conversations, new cosmetic items, and much more. Here’s the aforementioned rundown, in full:

Wave 3:

Free DLC –

New playable character: Jeritza (certain routes only)

New support conversations [presumably featuring Jeritza]

New activities

New online features

Paid DLC –

New playable character: Anna

New monastery facilities

New online features

Anna and Jeritza paralogue

New quests (around 10)

New activities: Sauna, playing with dogs and cats

New costumes: Maid, Butler and more

New battalions: Maid and Butler W

Wave 4:

Free DLC –

Side story: Abyss Mode

New playable characters: Juris, Balthazar, Constanze and Javi [tentative translations]

New support conversations

New monastery facilities

New online features

New classes (4)

New enemy monsters

New hero relics

New paralogues

New quests

New battalions

New gambits

New costumes for Byleth (male), Byleth (female) and Sothis

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t officially announced this roadmap, so take it with a grain of salt. However, Famitsu is a very, very reliable source who often gets information and media on Japanese games before it’s disclosed to the western press and audience. As for specific dates pertaining to all of this DLC, none have been disclosed.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts on the upcoming DLC or, alternatively, let me know over on on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.

Source: Famitsu Serenes Forest