‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Release Date Revealed

Nintendo announced the release date of Fire Emblem: Three Houses during its Nintendo Direct with the new Fire Emblem game poised to release on July 26th.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was marketed to be a big part of the Nintendo Direct that aired on Wednesday with Nintendo explicitly saying that new details on the game would be included in the presentation that was set to last around 35 minutes. Nintendo originally revealed the game during E3 2018 when it released a trailer during its packed presentation to say the game would be out in 2019. News on the Fire Emblem front has been scarce from that point up until the reveal from Wednesday’s Direct.

Details have been scarce aside from the brief description of the game found below that was originally shared alongside the trailer, but even though new details are now known, it still serves as a sufficient summation of what the new Fire Emblem game entails.

“A brand-new Fire Emblem game with a new story and characters is coming to Nintendo Switch,” Nintendo said about the new game when it was originally revealed. The game takes place on Fódlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises great power over the land and its people. This turn-based tactical RPG will put new strategic twists on battling, with formations of troops supporting individual units on the battlefield. Do you have what it takes to survive and conquer in this brand-new Fire Emblem game? Fire Emblem Three Houses is available Spring 2019!”

Three territories. Three houses. Your very own journey. A tale filled with memorable characters and intense battles awaits in the latest entry to the #FireEmblem series. Shape the future of the land of Fódlan in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, available for #NintendoSwitch 7/26. pic.twitter.com/vIV4x9atSf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Nintendo also recently revealed that it would hold a Fire Emblem Expo in May, though this event is restricted only to Japan. Still, it’s bound to bring about more information on the franchise whether it be related to Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Heroes, or just the future of the games in general.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on 26th.