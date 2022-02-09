Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Announced

A new mosou-style Fire Emblem Warriors game was announced, featuring the characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a “new story” set in the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but will feature the Musou-style 1 vs. 1000 combat popularized by the Dynasty Warriors series of games. The two-minute announcement trailer (seen below) seems to hint that the new game could feature some elements of the Dynasty Warriors: Empires spinoff, which features kingdom-building and management in addition to strategic battles. Also seen in the trailer is flying mounted combat and the same sort of epic cut scenes that we’ve come to expect from the Fire Emblem series. The new game will be released on June 24, 2022.

Koei Tecmo released a first Fire Emblem Warriors game in 2017 that featured a wide cast of characters from throughout the Fire Emblems franchise of games. The game combined the typical mosou combat with Fire Emblem elements like magic and a weapon triangle system. Since the release of the original Fire Emblem Warriors, franchise developer Intelligent Systems has only released one new Fire Emblem game – Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which debuted to tons of acclaim when it was released in 2019. Notably, Koei Temco teamed up with Intelligent Systems for Fire Emblem: Three Houses and helped develop that game’s built from the ground up battle system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will follow the example of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which was set within the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That game started off as a “prequel” to Breath of the Wild, but quickly branched out into an alternate sideline. Given that Fire Emblem: Three Houses had four separate storylines with wildly different endings, it would make sense if the Warriors version had some sort of unified storyline.

We’ll find out more about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes in the coming weeks, as the new game will be released on June 24, 2022.