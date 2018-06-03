Fire Pro Wrestling World Gets PlayStation 4 Release Date

Considering that we don’t have any official word on when to expect WWE 2K19 (as of yet anyway), a lot of wrestling fans out there are looking for somewhere else to get their grapple on. Fortunately it looks like Spike Chunsoft will have us covered later this summer.

The publisher has announced that it will release Fire Pro Wrestling World for PlayStation 4 starting on August 28 here in the U.S. followed by a release in Japan three days later on the 31st.

In addition, pre-orders for the game have opened up and those who place them early will be able to get their hands on a special New Japan Pro Wrestling bonus almanac.

In case you missed the news previously, various New Japan Pro Wrestling superstars will be joining the game including popular favorite Kenny Omega amongst others. If you prefer to add your own, the game will feature a robust customization system with various parts to put together whoever you wish. With a little ingenuity and effort, you can even add WWE stars.

Here’s the full feature rundown for Fire Pro Wrestling World. And there’s a lot to look forward to.

PLAY ONLINE

Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world.

MIX UP THE RULES

Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro wrestling and MMA.

UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION

Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee!

REALISTIC SIMULATION

Give your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

The PlayStation 4 version looks to run around $49.99 and while that may be a higher price than the Steam version, it still looks to be a spectacular game that wrestling fans shouldn’t be without. This is especially true to those who may have played Fire Pro Wrestling games in the past, as this is sure to feel right at home.

We’ll keep you notified of any new features coming to the game. But in the meantime, you might want to work on those slamming skills.