First Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reward Already Being Given Away

Earlier today, developer Activision Blizzard officially confirmed that the next game in the Call of Duty franchise will be Black Ops 6. Of course, that news wasn't too surprising for anyone who has been paying attention to the long-running series, but it's still nice to see it finally confirmed ahead of its big show next month. However, the developers didn't stop with announcing the game, the team also dropped a new reward players can earn before ever logging into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. All you need for this cosmetic is a Twitter account and a few minutes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Calling Card

For anyone expecting to get a free Operator skin or something else substantial, you're going to be slightly disappointed. This promotional campaign earns you a new Calling Card for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 featuring the game's logo. If you want to grab it for yourself, all you need to do is head to the Call of Duty Twitter account, find the correct tweet, and reply with the hashtag BlackOps6 and your Activision ID. To make it easy, you can click here to go directly to the tweet in question.

Once you've done everything correctly, the Call of Duty account should reply to you on Twitter saying you've unlocked the Call Card once the game unlocks. Again, this isn't a major reward, but it is an easy way to jump in on the hype around Black Ops 6 well before it launches later this year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Release Date

Currently, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 does not have a release date or listed platforms. It's also worth noting that we don't know if it'll launch on Xbox Game Pass, despite Activision now being an Xbox studio. That said, Black Ops 6 is scheduled for a massive stream following Microsoft's summer press conference. That's happening on June 9th, so we should learn much more about the game then, including release details.

Outside of the big Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reveal, fans are expecting to hear from games like State of Decay 3, Gears of War 6, Perfect Dark, and several other anticipated games. Of course, we likely won't hear about everything under the Xbox sun, but it's sure to be an exciting showcase. Remember to mark your calendar for June 9th at 1pm ET if you want to catch it live.