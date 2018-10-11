First Exclusive ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Pass Character Revealed

For those that purchased the Call of Duty: Black Ops Pass, the first of four exclusive Blackout characters has been revealed. For those that have the pass, the first of the four will be live and playable on day one and we’ve got our first look at what this character will be.

Character one goes by the name “Shadow Man” and the Black Ops Pass is the only way to obtain him in-game. According to Charlie Intel, the remaining characters won’t be revealed until later – even potentially post-launch.

For those that haven’t purchased the Black Ops Pass, here’s what it comes with it:

“Classified” Zombies Map at Launch

12 MP maps

4 Additional Zombies Experiences

4 Exclusive Blackout Characters

Want even more Black Ops 4 goodness? There’s a new – free comic series that according to Treyarch is “a 10-issue series introducing the iconic Specialists of the Black Ops Universe. In collaboration with Activision and Treyarch, it features stories from the minds of Greg Rucka, Chris Roberson, Jeremy Barlow, K.A. McDonald, Aaron Duran, Matthew Robinson, and Tony Shasteen.”

Even more Specialists will be coming soon including more on Torque, Firebreak, Nomad, Recon, Seraph, Ajax, and Battery. We’re excited to see the lore around the upcoming game expand even more – especially with Treyarch flipping the script on their single-player philosophy.

Interested in checking out the new comic series yourself? Download your copies right now for free right here. As for the game itself dropping next month:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”