First Half-Life: Alyx Screenshots Unveiled

This morning, Half-Life fans were treated to the first trailer for Half-Life: Alyx, the first VR game from Valve and the first new game in the series in 12 years. A number of screenshots from the trailer have also been released by Valve, showcasing some of the game’s impressive graphics and gorgeous locations. Take a look.

The Half-Life franchise debuted in 1998 when the first title arrived on Microsoft Windows. The first-person shooter placed players in the role of Gordon Freeman, a scientist that accidentally opens a portal to a dimension filled with hostile aliens. The game released to rave reviews, and a handful of sequels, with fans clamoring for a new game in the series for quite some time.

Half-Life: Alyx is named for Alyx Vance, a character that debuted in Half-Life 2. In that game, it was revealed that Alyx’s mother died as a result of the Black Mesa Incident that occurred in the first Half-Life. Since then, Alyx has appeared in Half-Life 2: Episode One and Half-Life 2: Episode Two, serving in both games as an assist character to Gordon. The character has become a beloved part of the Half-Life franchise, but Half-Life: Alyx marks the first time she has appeared as a playable character. The title will take place between the first two Half-Life games, as Alyx attempts to rescue her father Eli from the forces of The Combine, an advanced alien army that has conquered the planet.

Little else is known about Half-Life: Alyx at this time. Valve initially considered making a Portal game as their first VR game; however, since VR can be a bit nausea-inducing for some players, Valve decided the movements in Portal could be problematic. Instead, the publisher opted to make a new Half-Life game, which takes place in the same universe as Portal.

It will be interesting to see if Half-Life: Alyx provides the type of experience franchise fans have long been awaiting. The Half-Life series is known for deep, entertaining experiences, but VR games tend to be on the shorter side and meant for quick gameplay sessions. After all this time waiting, hopefully Half-Life: Alyx can live up to the wait fans have been forced to endure.

