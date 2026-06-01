The Witcher 3’s New DLC Has Big Implications for Another CD Projekt Red Game

More than a decade after its original release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to surprise players. Few would have predicted that one of gaming’s most celebrated RPGs would receive a brand-new expansion so many years after launch, yet CD Projekt Red has officially announced exactly that. Titled Songs of the Past, the DLC will bring Geralt of Rivia back for another adventure in 2027. While details remain scarce, the announcement alone has generated enormous excitement among fans eager to revisit one of the greatest open-world games ever made.

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What makes the expansion’s announcement even more interesting is who is helping develop it. CD Projekt Red is co-developing Songs of the Past alongside Fool’s Theory, a studio that is also working on The Witcher Remake. That connection immediately raises questions about whether this new adventure is doing more than simply giving Geralt one final quest. With the title Songs of the Past and Fool’s Theory’s involvement, the DLC could have major implications for the future of the franchise and offer clues about what players can expect from the remake.

A New DLC Journeying to Geralt’s Past

image Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

At the moment, CD Projekt Red has revealed almost nothing about the story of Songs of the Past. The studio has confirmed only that players will once again take control of Geralt of Rivia in a brand-new adventure. Beyond that, fans are left with the title itself and plenty of room for speculation. The name Songs of the Past naturally makes me think of events that occurred before the timeline of The Witcher 3.

Geralt’s history is filled with adventures that have only been referenced in dialogue, books, and earlier games. Exploring some of those stories would fit perfectly with an expansion arriving after Geralt’s narrative in Blood and Wine, which many players viewed as a fitting conclusion to his journey. Considering that CD Projekt Red has already put its own spin on Geralt’s story, the developer is not limited to just canon events that happened in the books, but these are great places to draw inspiration from.

My first thought when seeing the title was that CD Projekt Red might be revisiting one of the many gaps in Geralt’s timeline. The Witcher universe is packed with unexplored periods that could support a standalone story. Rather than continuing after Blood and Wine, a prequel-style adventure would allow the developers to tell a fresh story while celebrating the character’s long history. Even seeing a young Geralt and his inexperience would be a neat way to deepen the character.

Fool’s Theory Makes the Connection Hard to Ignore

image courtesy of cd projekt red

The fact that Fool’s Theory is involved with the Songs of the Past DLC is fascinating. This is not a random support studio brought in to handle extra content because Fool’s Theory is leading development on The Witcher Remake, making it one of the most important external partners currently working on the franchise. Because of that relationship, it is difficult not to see Songs of the Past as a potential testing ground.

The expansion allows Fool’s Theory to work directly with one of gaming’s most beloved versions of Geralt while demonstrating its understanding of the franchise’s tone, storytelling, quest design, and characters. If the studio can successfully deliver a compelling Witcher expansion, confidence in the remake will only grow, and it will have a hugely positive effect on its launch.

There is also the possibility of narrative overlap. While nothing has been confirmed, a story focused on Geralt’s past could naturally connect to events, characters, or locations featured in the original Witcher game. Even subtle references could help establish continuity between the modern franchise and the upcoming remake. We could even see the DLC lead directly to the start of the first Witcher. At a minimum, the partnership places Fool’s Theory in a unique position to create connective tissue between projects.

Songs of the Past Could Lead Directly Into The Witcher Remake

image Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

One theory that keeps coming to mind is that Songs of the Past might function as a bridge into The Witcher Remake. The expansion has already been described as a brand-new adventure for Geralt, but there is plenty of room for that story to end near the beginning of the first game’s timeline. That approach would make a great deal of sense from a marketing and storytelling perspective.

Many fans started with The Witcher 3 and never played the original 2007 release. A DLC that revisits Geralt’s earlier years could introduce important characters, factions, and themes before the remake arrives. It would effectively refresh players’ memories while preparing newcomers for what comes next. It is also the best way to convince fans to play the remake when it eventually releases.

Of course, this remains speculation. CD Projekt Red has not revealed any plot details, and there is no official confirmation of a direct connection between the DLC and the remake. Still, this feels like the logical path. The title suggests a focus on Geralt’s history, Fool’s Theory is helping develop the expansion, and the studio is simultaneously working on The Witcher Remake. Even if Songs of the Past ends up telling a completely self-contained story, it will be an incredible moment for Witcher fans.

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