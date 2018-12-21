First ‘Pokemon Go’ Community Day of 2019 Will Celebrate Totodile

With all of the features added to Pokémon GO this past year, the player-base is rejuvenated with that Pokémon love and ready to mix with other fans of the beloved franchise. With 2018 coming to a close, it’s time to look at the year ahead and for those trainers itching for something new to do – a new Community Day has already been set!

For those that might be unaware, Community Days are a monthly occurrence that encourages players to come together and celebrate an experience commonly loved. With PvP battles, the next event will be even busier than ever and those special bonuses that players can get will be even more enticing.

“Get out and play together in your local community parks on Pokémon GO Community Day,” boasts the team over at Niantic. “For just a few hours each month, you can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild. During these hours, there’s a chance to learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokémon or its Evolution, as well as earn some Community Day bonuses. Celebrate what it means to be a part of the Pokémon GO community and make new friends along the way! “

It’s time to start the new year with a splash, Trainers! Next month’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay will be held during the second weekend of January, featuring the Water-type Pokémon Totodile! 💧//t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/qhRmBrtrJ0 — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle❗ (@PokemonGoApp) December 19, 2018

As for the pocket monster of the hour, Pokemon: Gold / Pokemon Silver’s water type starter will be the main feature for the very first Community Day of the new year. Totodile is adorable, for sure, but he will only be available for a very limited amount of time so for those that want to “catch ’em all,” 2019’s first Community Day event is going to be the way to do just that.

The event itself will kick off on January 12, 2019 and will start at 10 AM GMT and will run until 1 PM.

Looking to meet up? Here’s what the team had to say about making sure you don’t miss out on your local community’s event: “To connect with other Trainers near you, try searching for your city name in conjunction with Pokémon GO on your preferred search engine, or finding groups in your area on social media channels, apps, and websites such as Facebook, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, and more! These groups are managed independently by players and are not sponsored by Niantic, but offer great opportunities to meet Trainers in your area.”

You can also learn more here at the official Pokémon GO website.