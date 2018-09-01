First WWE 2K19 Superstars Revealed

Considering that we’re just over a month away from the release of WWE 2K19, it’d probably help if we had an idea of who we’re going to be playing with in the game. Fortunately, 2K Sports is well aware of this and has revealed the first part of the roster for the game.
In a video stream that took place earlier today, the B-Team, consisting of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, alongside Rusev and Lana (that means it’s RUSEV DAY!), gathered around to showcase the debut batch of wrestlers that will be in the game.
Now, keep in mind that the rest of the roster will probably get shown off later this month, along with the additional superstars, male and female alike, that will be added via downloadable content, which is the business model we’ve seen in WWE 2K games for years. So there are still a lot of people we have yet to see. Thus far, though, it’s loaded.
The video above is pretty hilarious and features all the superstars coming to the game thus far, but here’s a quick list of who’s officially confirmed:
- Braun Strowman
- Kairi Sane
- Adam Cole
- Sasha Banks
- Pete Dunne
- Akam (Authors of Pain)
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Alicia Fox
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Baron Corbin
- Bayley
- Bianca Belair
- Big Show
- Bo Dallas
- Bobby Fish
- Bobby Roode
- Bray Wyatt
- Brock Lesnar
- Chad Gable
- Curt Hawkins
- Curtis Axel
- Dana Brooke
- Dash Wilder
- Dean Ambrose
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Elias
- Ember Moon
- Fandango
- Finn Balor
- Jinder Mahal
- Goldust
- Heath Slater
- Jason Jordan
- Johnny Gargano (begin “Johnny Wrestling” chant here)
- Konnor
- Kassius Ohno
- Kevin Owens
- Liv Morgan
- Lars Sullivan
- Lana
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Matt Hardy
- Mickie James
- Mojo Rawley
- Montez Ford
- Natalya
- No Way Jose
- Nia Jax
- Nick Miller
- Oney Lorcan
- Otis Dozovic
- Rezar (Authors of Pain)
- Rhyno
- Roderick Strong
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey (pre-order bonus)
- Ruby Riott
- Rusev
- Sami Zayn
- Sarah Logan
- Scott Dawson
- Seth Rollins
- Shane Thorne
- Shayna Baszler
- Titus O’Neil
- Triple H
- Tucker Knight
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Velveteen Dream
- Viktor
- Zack Ryder
- A.J. Styles (previously confirmed)
- Rey Mysterio (pre-order bonus)
Again, keep in mind we still have to see other faces added, and that’s probably where we’ll see a number of Legends introduced, as well as more NXT and 205 Live wrestlers. So stay tuned for that!
WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.