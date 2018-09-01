First WWE 2K19 Superstars Revealed

Considering that we’re just over a month away from the release of WWE 2K19, it’d probably help if we had an idea of who we’re going to be playing with in the game. Fortunately, 2K Sports is well aware of this and has revealed the first part of the roster for the game.

In a video stream that took place earlier today, the B-Team, consisting of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, alongside Rusev and Lana (that means it’s RUSEV DAY!), gathered around to showcase the debut batch of wrestlers that will be in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, keep in mind that the rest of the roster will probably get shown off later this month, along with the additional superstars, male and female alike, that will be added via downloadable content, which is the business model we’ve seen in WWE 2K games for years. So there are still a lot of people we have yet to see. Thus far, though, it’s loaded.

The video above is pretty hilarious and features all the superstars coming to the game thus far, but here’s a quick list of who’s officially confirmed:

Braun Strowman

Kairi Sane

Adam Cole

Sasha Banks

Pete Dunne

Akam (Authors of Pain)

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Big Show

Bo Dallas

Bobby Fish

Bobby Roode

Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar

Chad Gable

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Ember Moon

Fandango

Finn Balor

Jinder Mahal

Goldust

Heath Slater

Jason Jordan

Johnny Gargano (begin “Johnny Wrestling” chant here)

Konnor

Kassius Ohno

Kevin Owens

Liv Morgan

Lars Sullivan

Lana

Kyle O’Reilly

Matt Hardy

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Montez Ford

Natalya

No Way Jose

Nia Jax

Nick Miller

Oney Lorcan

Otis Dozovic

Rezar (Authors of Pain)

Rhyno

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey (pre-order bonus)

Ruby Riott

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Sarah Logan

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins

Shane Thorne

Shayna Baszler

Titus O’Neil

Triple H

Tucker Knight

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Velveteen Dream

Viktor

Zack Ryder

A.J. Styles (previously confirmed)

Rey Mysterio (pre-order bonus)

Again, keep in mind we still have to see other faces added, and that’s probably where we’ll see a number of Legends introduced, as well as more NXT and 205 Live wrestlers. So stay tuned for that!

WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.