Roblox’s Cozy Gardening Game Crushes Concurrent Player Count Record

Roblox features a wide variety of games for players to enjoy. However, one game has risen above the rest, capturing the Roblox audience in an impressive way. Though relatively new to the platform, Roblox’s Grow a Garden continues to attract new and returning players to its simple, cozy gameplay mechanics. Recently, the game reportedly surpassed the 4.3 billion visits mark, sending it soaring above Steam’s highest-ever concurrent player count of 3.2 million for PUBG: Battlegrounds. Clearly, something about Grow a Garden just works, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Grow a Garden retains a top spot in the “top trending” list on Roblox,well ahead of next runner-up, Basketball: Zero, and fellow cozy sim Build an Island. It also tops the Top Earning and Top Revisted category, showing that players are investing both time and dollars in the Roblox farming sim. While not everyone loves the game, those who do keep coming back for more, earning the game its record-breaking potential.

Watching the numbers go up is another fun part of Grow a Garden

Of course, Roblox games being free-to-play has certainly helped Grow a Garden achieve its impressive player base. However, not every free-to-play game has reached such heights, so there’s clearly more going on. The game is part farming sim, part idler, letting gamers tend to their virtual garden. In true “number go up” fashion, gamers can watch their earnings soar as they plant and harvest various crops.

Since launch, Grow a Garden has seen several updates, including the addition of its very own Chicken Jockey-style character. Given the game’s steady player base, those updates aren’t likely to slow down any time soon. With new content keeping things fresh, alongside cozy-yet-addictive gameplay, Grow a Garden has locked in on something special within the Roblox universe.

The Bizzy Bees event returns for round two in Grow a Garden

The game’s next update will arrive this coming weekend on June 7th. Titled the Bizzier Bees update, the new Grow a Garden expansion will add more to the game’s limited-time bee event. Fans can expect new content and features in this follow-up to the original Bizzy Bee event, giving players new seeds, pets, and gear to unlock as Grow a Garden gets even better. If you need more time with those adorable Roblox square bees, this event is a can’t miss.

The Bizzier Bees event in Grow a Garden runs from June 7th – June 14th, giving players plenty of time to join in on the bee event, round two. From there, we’re likely to see more new updates and events to keep this popular Roblox garden growing. For gamers waiting on their next great farming sim, this is a solid way to pass the time.

[H/T: Insider Gaming]