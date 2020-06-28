Five Nights At Freddy's Fans Creeped Out By Fake Chuck E. Cheese Headlines
Five Nights At Freddy’s Fans are ready for the game to be real after some fake Chuck E. Cheese headlines started making the rounds on Twitter. A bunch of images with stories about children going missing at an establishment and a security guard being involved in an accident began to circulate today. Now, these clips have been proven to be untrue, but that didn’t stop the FNAF fanbase from running wild with the speculation that we are on the brink of the series coming to life. There is no question that the fanbase is experiencing another period of high-visibility in the wake of the Chuck E. Cheese closings amid the coronavirus pandemic. If anything else strange happens with the soon-to-bee abandoned restaurants, then things will really kick into overdrive.
For those who don’t know, Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. Social media was bubbling with millennial reminiscing about their childhood haunt going under when the news first dropped. Many retailers and other eateries have been facing the tough economic realities of life with COVID-19. Charles Entertainment Cheese might be the latest example, but he assuredly won’t be the last. Of course, this increased media attention resulted in the FNAF fans lobbying for the old locations to be turned into Freddy Fazber Pizzerias.
OK... Can we accept FNAF IS REAL now?! pic.twitter.com/4wJRlp1ZTK— mEmE Officer (@Razzbowski) June 28, 2020
For those fans, Jason Blum of Blumhouse offered some good news about the development of the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. He told Fandom that things were going well with the development.
“We have been working on it for a long time,” he told the publication before adding that production is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.”
Would you visit a FNAF themed horror experience? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Not real
I checked, those two articles are fake— StunningGaming (e) (@StunningGaming_) June 28, 2020
Let's not!
Chuck E. Cheese out here becoming irl FNAF pic.twitter.com/fLhmWqntDD— 𝔸𝕦𝕣𝕦𝕞Corpus ♔ (@Aurum_Corpus) June 28, 2020
Weird birthdays
i cant believe chuck e. cheese shut down JUST so fnaf could be real for marks birthday awwweee how sweet 🥺😌🥰 #HappyBirthdayMarkiplier pic.twitter.com/Ql7LJxKoL7— miranda • MARK DAY !! (@hesitantmiranda) June 28, 2020
That soon?
fnaf will be real in 48 hours pic.twitter.com/JJZhBqaVIz— Diamonzia (@Diamonzia) June 28, 2020
Straight comedy
me when fnaf is real pic.twitter.com/fGZy1tJOO0— EpicPlussy728 (@AlpharadIsGamer) June 28, 2020
WHAT?!?!
Unfortunately, there is another movie in the works called “wolly’s wonderland” which is almost exactly like FNAF. If the movie comes out before FNAF, people could think that FNAF is a rip off! pic.twitter.com/szdLX6s0mN— 🏴☕️CuppaTeaExe☕️🇬🇧 (@CuppaTeaExe) June 28, 2020
This is madness
is there a FNAF fancam 😭 https://t.co/Dw2sxMH8Nw— ♡LNR♡ (@lonelyhills777) June 28, 2020
Noooooo
CHUCKEY CHEESE IS FNAF PROOF https://t.co/LrjLOn2b7U— Genesis (@genesistweets1) June 28, 2020
The meme is everywhere
FNAF WILL BE REAL IN 24 HOURS pic.twitter.com/s4VMsdbB08— Shibouki (@shiboukint) June 28, 2020
Peeps, are you all okay?
Calling all for #FNAF fans. Because Chuck E. Cheese has now filed into bankruptcy who wanna meet up at different locations around the USAnd remodel them after Freddy Fazbear’s pizza or the game itself. Who wanna do? Let me know!!— Daniel Scharf (@DanielScharf9) June 28, 2020
