Five Nights At Freddy's Fans Creeped Out By Fake Chuck E. Cheese Headlines

Five Nights At Freddy’s Fans are ready for the game to be real after some fake Chuck E. Cheese headlines started making the rounds on Twitter. A bunch of images with stories about children going missing at an establishment and a security guard being involved in an accident began to circulate today. Now, these clips have been proven to be untrue, but that didn’t stop the FNAF fanbase from running wild with the speculation that we are on the brink of the series coming to life. There is no question that the fanbase is experiencing another period of high-visibility in the wake of the Chuck E. Cheese closings amid the coronavirus pandemic. If anything else strange happens with the soon-to-bee abandoned restaurants, then things will really kick into overdrive.

For those who don’t know, Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company CEC Entertainment filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. Social media was bubbling with millennial reminiscing about their childhood haunt going under when the news first dropped. Many retailers and other eateries have been facing the tough economic realities of life with COVID-19. Charles Entertainment Cheese might be the latest example, but he assuredly won’t be the last. Of course, this increased media attention resulted in the FNAF fans lobbying for the old locations to be turned into Freddy Fazber Pizzerias.

OK... Can we accept FNAF IS REAL now?! pic.twitter.com/4wJRlp1ZTK — mEmE Officer (@Razzbowski) June 28, 2020

For those fans, Jason Blum of Blumhouse offered some good news about the development of the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. He told Fandom that things were going well with the development.

“We have been working on it for a long time,” he told the publication before adding that production is, “Super active. So I really feel like we have a very good shot at getting to see a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I feel like it’s really moving forward. It’s not stalled or anything else. It might seem that way because we haven’t done any announcements about it, but it’s not stalled. It’s moving rapidly forward and I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but soon we’ll get a movie. I really feel confident about it.”

