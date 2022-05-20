Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Producer Tells Fans to "Stop Doubting"

✖

Five Nights at Freddy's movie producer Jason Blum has tried to give fans some confidence in the upcoming movie adaptation. It's no secret that video games have a bad history when it comes to being adapted for the silver screen. There are some truly catastrophic video game movies such as the Resident Evil films, the live-action Mario movie, and many more. Although Hollywood is starting to get a better grasp on why people like these games and how to appropriately translate this, many are still left with doubts over certain projects. When it was confirmed that a Five Nights at Freddy's movie was in the works at Blumhouse, many had mixed reactions. Although the studio is known for producing some of the best horror movies of the last decade, it doesn't mean its capable of adapting such a beloved game.

Nevertheless, producer Jason Blum has tried to put an end to the skepticism by telling fans to "stop doubting" the project. Of course, this probably won't actually work since no one has seen anything from the film, so no one can tell the level of quality behind it. The film has had some ups and downs over the years, even losing its director late last year. The skepticism probably isn't unwarranted, but the fact Blum is trying to prove skeptics wrong shows a level of confidence in the project. If the movie isn't good, this could all backfire, but they have been working hard on the movie for many years.

Listen here, all you FNAF fanatics. Well, specifically the doubters. STOP DOUBTING — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) May 20, 2022

Earlier this year, Jason Blum promised the movie is still coming after an extended period of silence, but there's no concrete details or release plans for the movie at the moment. Perhaps we'll hear more about the movie later this summer as movie studios attend events like Comic-Con, as of right now, Blumhouse has yet to choose a director to replace Chris Columbus. Either way, it's good to see the studio taking its time and not rushing to capitalize on the hype of the video game series.

Do you want to see a Five Nights at Freddy's film? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.