Five Nights at Freddy's Game Gets Surprise Nintendo Switch Announcement

Multiple Five Nights at Freddy's games have been made available on Nintendo Switch over the last few years. One notable exception is Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, the most recent main installment in the series. However, it seems that will be changing sometime in the near future. Apparently the game is on display at Game Developer's Conference, and GameXplain was able to capture footage of the in-progress build. ScottGames and developer Steel Wool Studios had not made any announcement about the game coming to Nintendo Switch, so this is pretty unexpected! Regardless, it should be good news for fans of the series.

GameXplain's video of Security Breach running on Nintendo Switch can be found below.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach first released in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, before heading to Stadia and Xbox last year. While Security Breach had notable bugs and issues, it seems that the Nintendo Switch build is looking pretty impressive so far! It remains to be seen how the final game will perform, but this is a good sign right now, and many of the comments on the YouTube video seem to be positive. Unfortunately, there's no indication when the finished game will release, so Nintendo Switch fans will just have to wait patiently, or settle for the existing versions.

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is already quite popular, but it should be getting a lot more attention thanks to the upcoming live-action movie. The film is set to star Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Kat Conner Sterling. Over the last few years, Hollywood has been making more of an effort to involve video game creatives in these types of movies, and FNAF series creator Scott Cawthon is deeply involved with the adaptation. That should result in a film that feels faithful to the source material, which could bode well for fans of the games!

