Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Reveals New Footage

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach developers Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames have revealed some new PC footage of the upcoming title as part of today's NVIDIA announcements. The footage, which you can check out below, includes ray-traced reflection, illumination improvements, shadows and ambient occlusion, and more.

In case you missed it, the latest and greatest Five Nights at Freddy's title was first announced late last year for the PlayStation 5. Relatively little is known about the actual content of the title at this point, but it would appear to take place at the three-story Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex, making for a rather large area to move around in.

Check out an all-new terrifying experience in this exclusive first look #RTXOn video of Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach featuring: ⚫️NVIDIA DLSS

⚫️Ray-traced reflections

⚫️Global illumination

⚫️Shadows + ambient occlusion #UltimatePlay pic.twitter.com/jkUvd6qEVZ — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 12, 2021

"Everyone here at Steel Wool sends a special thanks to the FNAF community for all of your patience and positive attitudes as we continue working on Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach! 2020 was a crazy year and 2021 seems to want to keep that trend going," Steel Wool Studio's update on development today reads in part. "Through it all, the team is working hard on the next chapter of the FNAF gaming franchise and we are excited to show the fans more and more as we march towards release."

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is expected to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC this year with a release on other consoles at a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of the latest footage from Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach? Are you looking forward to the upcoming video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!