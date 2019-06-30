Flappy Bird Has Been Turned Into a Battle Royale Game

Battle royale modes have come to the most surprising of series in the past year or so, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to hear that Flappy Bird has now been turned into a battle royale game. It’s not a battle royale title in the most traditional manner, so you’re not slapping other birds out of the skies while they try to dodge pipes, but it does involve 100 players competing to see who can be the last bird flapping.

The battle royale twist on Flappy Bird is called “Flappy Royale,” and it’s playable here through either your web browser or through mobile devices. It’s not an official Flappy Bird spin-off, but it’s a faithful recreation of what a battle royale game set in the vast Flappy Bird universe might look like. The game’s creation is credited to Orta Therox, Em Lazer-Walker, and Zach Gage.

Flappy Royale will ask you at first if you’ve ever played Flappy Bird before, and if you have, you’ll be ready to flap with the best of them. Just customize your bird if you want after giving yourself a nickname and you’ll then be dropped from a bus with 99 other players all flapping towards the same goal. Click the mouse or tap your screen to flap upwards and dodge the pipes while you watch the rest of the birds fall down around you. Eventually, there will be only one player left, and that person will be the Flappy Royale champion. Your win screen will show you what streak you’re on, if any, and will tell you how many pipes you cleared to be declared the winner.

Judging from the reception the game’s received so far and a personal anecdote that has everything to do with the victory screen above, Flappy Royale is every bit as addicting as Flappy Bird was. One of the game’s developers shared some stats a few days ago to show how popular the game has already become. In just two days, there were approximately 2 million Flappy Royale games played.

Oh… Damn. I was doing the stats wrong. 600,000 games were played on mobile native. 1,300,000 games were played on web. In two days, there’s been almost 2 million games of Flappy Royale! pic.twitter.com/NmDwYngL2p — ./orta –tsc (@orta) June 29, 2019

Flappy Royale isn’t the only game of its kind that put a battle royale twist on a property people were already pretty familiar with. The Super Mario Bros. series got its own unofficial Mario Royale spin-off, though that game didn’t last quite as long due to some legal nudges from Nintendo.