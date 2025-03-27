Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 News Coming Soon

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has been frightening millions of people across the world for about a decade now, and the nightmares are still going strong. With the FNAF lore continuing to explore the series’ obscure characters, like in their upcoming horror title Secret of the Mimic, the universe has brought some memorable animatronics into the spotlight in more ways than just games. The ever-growing popularity of this series has made its way into Hollywood, with Blumhouse Productions’ CEO Jason Blum building the infamous Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria in 2023 for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. Today, the horror producer has teased when we should expect to hear about the sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which is set to debut on December 5th.

From the first announcement of the FNAF film, fans were eager to see how the franchise would fare within the Hollywood spotlight. Many fans enjoyed the commitment to the gaming franchise and waited with bated breath to hear more about the sequel. With cast members like Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and Elizabeth Lail returning as Mike Schmidt, William Afton, and Vanessa Shelly, respectively, we will see how the sequel will navigate the nightly events that take place at the new and improved Fazbear’s pizzeria.

Jason Blum took to social media to post an 18-second video showcasing several X posts commenting on the FNAF 2 movie teaser release date. While we haven’t gotten any confirmation regarding when we’ll see footage of the sequel, the video had the words ‘1 WEEK’ at the end, seemingly confirming that we will be getting news on April 2nd. For those who might not be aware, next Tuesday also coincides with the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which could hint at a possible FNAF title making an appearance during the event. Might be a long shot with that one, but the most obvious case would be the FNAF 2 teaser trailer or a hint at the trailer’s release date. Seeing how another video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, is coming to theaters next week, it seems likely that the teaser could premiere before the film.

We’ve only seen slivers of production posts from the Universal team, with some pictures highlighting the new Toy and Whitered animatronics built at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage featuring the return of Purple Guy. The film looks to dig into Afton’s backstory, which is something we haven’t seen within the games. It’s obvious that if we get a teaser trailer for the sequel, we should expect to see some fan-favorite characters like Mangle, Toy Bonnie, and Marionette making their debuts.

The first film teased the sequel’s adaptation during the post-credit scene, which featured Balloon Boy. The hype behind the film has been going strong thanks to Lillard, who has been sprinkling hints across social media during his time in production. We have learned that the movie has wrapped production, so it’s only a matter of time until we get to see what director Emma Tammi and Jason Blum have in store for us next.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will release in theaters on December 5th.