Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Movie Update Shared at the Perfect Time

Five Nights at Freddy's may have not done so hot in front of critics, but if the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score and the general sentiment online is anything to go off of, the diehard Five Nights at Freddy's fans were there for it. As such, it shouldn't be surprising that the FNAF community has been pining for any new info they could get about the sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which has been confirmed by Blumhouse with hardly anything else said about it since then. That's been the case until recently, however, with new reports coming to light to suggest that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will begin filming at a time that couldn't be more fitting for the franchise.

According to Collider, Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will begin production at the end of next month. For those who own calendars, that also just so happens to be right round Halloween which is the best that Five Nights at Freddy's fans could hope for. The game's creator, Scott Cawthon, has already been heavily capitalizing on the game's 10th anniversary this year with new game announcements, updates, and much more, so it's difficult to imagine Cawthon and Blumhouse letting Halloween go by without sharing something more about Five Nights at Freddy's 2 after confirming earlier this year that it was in the works.

Teases for the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel have already started coming out, too, and not teases from reports like these but from actual parties involved in the movie like Cawthon himself. Animatronics are naturally a big part of the Five Nights at Freddy's formula, so it makes sense then that the creature designs being worked on by Jim Henson's Creature Shop have played a big part already in the new movie's teases.

The best and most creative tease thus far, however, came from Cawthon's Twitter account for the FNAF universe which shared four pages from the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 script for fans to devour. The only catch with those pages was that one of them was the real one while three are fake. It's still unclear which of these will end up being the real one, but more teasers and trailers may give away the answer leading up to the new FNAF movie's release.

Of course, movies studios are not quite as hesitant to set faraway release dates for films unlike video games that get very broad release windows, so we already know when Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will hit theaters barring any delays. It was announced previously that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 would be out on December 5, 2025, so FNAF fans will have a lot of build-up to look forward to next year leading up to that date.

In the meantime, FNAF still have things from the franchise's 10th anniversary to help hold them over. There's Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, for example, which just came out this year and already got great reviews. There's also Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic which isn't out yet but promises a wholly original story when it does release.