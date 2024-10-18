Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Movie Shares First Look at Toy Freddy

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans just got their very first look at the movie version of Toy Freddy, another animatronic that’ll appear in the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie that’s coming out in December 2025. The first look at Toy Freddy comes from a new poster shared out of Blumhouse’s New York Comic-Con showcase and just so happens to be our first official poster for the sequel, too. With Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard having just confirmed to ComicBook that filming on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is starting very soon, fans can hopefully expect to see more of these kinds of teasers in the near future.

While he looks quite similar to the original Freddy Fazbear seen in the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, Toy Freddy is a different character and is part of the “toy” line of animatronics including alternate versions of Bonnie, Chica, and more. He’s distinguishable from the other versions of Freddy Fazbear by his sleeker, more plastic-y look. You can see the movie version of Toy Freddy in the poster below courtesy of Blumhouse:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toy freddy makes his first appearance ahead of five nights at freddy’s 2.

The first poster for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 reiterated that the movie already has a set release date with Blumhouse bringing it to theaters on December 5, 2025. That’ll be just over two years after the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie released, so a pretty quick turnaround for FNAF fans to look forward to. The first movie also came to streaming pretty soon after its theatrical release, too, and was an immense success on Peacock, so Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will hopefully follow suit for those who want to watch it at home.

There’s technically a chance that we’ve actually seen Toy Freddy before in some of the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 teases, though not in this fully formed way that he’s depicted in the poster. Blumhouse and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the latter being the company working on the animatronics for the new movie just as they did for the first Five Nights at Freddy’s film, have both been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at some of the in-progress animatronics. People have been able to recognize some of them from the rough versions which has led to predictions about what characters we might see in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

It’s also fitting that Toy Freddy will be introduced in the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 movie as well seeing how he made his first appearance in the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 game. He’s been in most of the games afterwards including Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, and spin-offs such as Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted and Help Wanted 2, though some of those appearances have just been cameos such as posters or cutouts.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will come to theaters on December 5, 2025, so look for more teasers between now and then to see which other characters will make an appearance in the sequel.