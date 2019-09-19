New For Honor Event Brings Ragnarok and Lightning Hammers

For Honor players are about to get a crash course in Norse mythology now that the Wrath of the Jormungandr event is live along with a limited-time game mode. Ubisoft announced the arrival of the event and Wrath of the Jormungandr would be live from now until October 8th. Players can take part in a new game mode fittingly called “Ragnarok” during that time where they’ll be able to pick up a mighty weapon capable of sending arcs of lightning into its foes.

The trailer below was released on Thursday alongside Ubisoft’s announcement which said the event that’s live now is connected to the latest Viking Hero to join the game. The Jormungandr fighter seen in the trailer above was revealed back in July and was released later in August in both male and female variants.

For Honor’s special lighting hammer will only be found in the Ragnarok game mode, Ubisoft said. This weapon and other features like new customizations will be available to players throughout the course of the event.

“From now through October 3, the event inspired by the latest Viking Hero to be added to For Honor allows players to play Ragnarok, a special version of Breach mode into which a massive sea serpent will spawn a powerful hammer,” Ubisoft said. “Any player who wields this weapon will be able to strike their enemies with chain lightning and ground smash abilities, wreaking havoc on their foes and changing the tide of battle. The Wrath of the Jormungandr event will also bring new outfits, ornaments, weapons, and customization items designed to evoke the Viking spirits of the serpent.”

Several of the new outfits have already been revealed and can be seen below.

Wrath of the Jormungandr Illustrious Outfits are available: Ao Qin, Scylla, Shachihoko and World Serpent. pic.twitter.com/p8PlQl9uLo — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) September 19, 2019

Aside from there being a superpowered hammer in the game mode, Ragnarock differs from the typical Breach experience in other ways, too. Respawn timers have been lowered among the other changes listed here.

Ragnarok

Respawn time lowered to 20 seconds

Respawn time no longer increases based on bounty

Tickets are deactivated for Phase 1 and 2

Ram is no longer healed after passing through the first gate

Attackers receive tickets at the start of Phase 3 proportional to the remaining ram health: 50% = 14 tickets >90% = 18 tickets



For Honor’s Wrath of the Jormungandr event is live from now until October 3rd.