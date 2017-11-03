For Honor Getting Free Play Weekend, New Season And New Combatants

For those of you that still partake in the awesome Ubisoft brawler For Honor, you’ve got some good news coming your way. And for those that don’t, you’ll soon have a chance to hop on board.

Per this PlayStation Blog post, the publisher has announced that Season Four of the game will kick off very soon, starting on November 14th. With it, it’ll introduce Order & Havoc, a new update that includes a pair of new heroes to choose from, along with two new maps, new modes and additional content.

The new heroes that are being introduced are the Aramusha, who serves as a Ronin-style Hybrid for the Samurai faction; and the Shaman, an Assassin with rapid speed that sides with the Vikings. You can see these heroes in the attached gallery.

“Inspired by historical samurai Miyamoto Musashi, the Aramusha wields dual katanas and is capable at offense and defense, able to chain together fast attacks and counter when the enemy least expects it,” the blog post explains.

“The Shaman, meanwhile, looks similar to the Berserker, but has the ability to stalk opponents and strike quickly for massive damage. Carrying a hatchet and a dagger, the Shaman’s bestial fighting style is inspired by predatory animals. Also, stabbing her enemies with her dagger can deal bleed damage, which in turn triggers her Blood Trance, enabling her to pounce on her opponent to deliver a potentially deadly strike, or to attack with multiple smaller strikes that each heal the Shaman.”

The Heroes will be available to Season Pass holders on November 14th, and all other players can unlock them for 15,000 Steel starting November 21st.

Gauntlet and Market Town are the new maps being added, and they’ll be available starting November 14th. “Gauntlet is a Viking stronghold designed to channel attackers directly into the defenders’ fortifications, with a massive trench built to funnel invaders into a Killing Field where they can be picked off by attacks from above. Market Town, meanwhile, is based on a campaign level with rooftop playing fields, and adds a new gameplay feature: the zipline, which lets you quickly traverse the map or drop down to attack other players below,” the developer explained.

The new mode that’ll be available is Tribute, “a new 4v4 multiplayer mode in which players battle to claim three Offerings and bring them to a Shrine. Each Shrine imparts a different buff when given an Offering, which is granted to the entire team and adds a new dimension of strategy to the battle.”

Game director Damien Kieken explained, “In this mode, more than in any other modes, the final outcome is up in the air until the match is over. Even if you’re down 3-0, you can still come back if your team plans and executes a comeback plan correctly. I’ve been in many matches where we were in Win Confirmation, a short time period during which the winning team must maintain their win, only to steal an Offering with one or two seconds left, and go on to win the match. It’s the best feeling in the world, really.”

Now, for those that don’t have the game yet, Ubisoft will host a free-to-play weekend, in which all players can download For Honor and jump in for some multiplayer fun! The game will be available from November 9th to November 12th for all PlayStation Plus members, and will have all unlocked content available within the game. No better time to jump in!

For Honor is available now for PlayStation 4, as well as Xbox One and PC.