‘For Honor’ Gets Spooky With Halloween-Oriented ‘Return of the Underworld’ Event

As if the newly launched Marching Fire expansion wasn't enough to keep fans of the game busy, For Honor is about to get something on the spooky side, as Ubisoft has announced the return of a special Halloween event called Return of the Underworld.

Taking place between October 25 (today) and November 8, the event will once again feature armies of skeleton warriors that you'll have to break into pieces, along with a special new mode and challenges that will reward you aplenty, depending on your skill set.

According to Ubisoft, the event "will resurrect Endless March, a variant of the Dominion game mode in which non-player soldiers are replaced by powerful skeletons. Weekly Arcade Quests will bring new challenges to the new PVE mode added with the Marching Fire expansion, while themed community orders will pit factions against each other in races to complete objectives and reap the biggest rewards."

You can get a glimpse of what it has to offer in the trailer above, but the rewards are pretty sweet ones, including "new Halloween-themed goodies will let Heroes of all factions (including the recently added Wu Lin) transform into nightmarish versions of themselves with all-new Mask Outfits. Additionally, there will be new lootable items such as weapons, gear, and a new Moonlight Sonata effect. Be sure to check back in the second week of the event for a Jack O'Lantern emote that will get you "ahead" of the competition in the battlefield. As with previous events, a bundle will be available that contains special event customization items. The price for this bundle changes dynamically based on what you've already looted."

The Howl at the Moon emote from last year's event will also be on hand for a limited time; and you can pick up a new Mask outfits from Feast of the Underworld for the discounted price of 10,000 Steel. But the deal ends on November 5, so you might want to hurry!

The trailer will definitely get you in the spooky spirit for this adventure, so be sure to check it out above. Good luck surviving!

For Honor and its Marching Fire expansion are available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.