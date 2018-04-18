For Honor Patch Adds New Training Mode

Ubisoft is adding a Training Mode to For Honor in tomorrow’s free update where players can hone their skills.

The patch notes for the April 19 update were released by Ubisoft alongside the trailer below that explains what all the Training Mode will include.

“Whether you’re a seasoned veteran looking to sharpen your skills or an apprentice who’s just joined the fight, the new Training Mode has much to offer,” the Training Mode trailer explained.

In addition to the Training Mode, Ubisoft also announce that three new maps will be added in the update. These won’t be available for all modes, but they will be playable in the Training Mode as different arenas for players to practice their moves.

The trailer below lists everything that will be included in the Training Mode as well as how players can find the new feature.

New Tutorial and Training

Featuring four different options within the Training Mode, Ubisoft’s patch notes for the next For Honor update listed everything that’s included in the feature.

Replacing the existing How To Play menu, the new Training section contains the following features: Training Arena – Safe and controllable environment to practice the Art of Battle Apprentice Trials – Learn the core mechanics of the Art of Battle Warrior Trials – Learn the advanced mechanics of the Art of Battle Training Media – Contains all the tutorial videos and panels



Ubisoft also gave an explanation for the new mode for players who may be wondering why it was added now of all times.

“We are always looking for new ways to improve how new players learn the mechanics of For Honor as well as new ways for our active players to master their main Heroes or learn new Heroes,” Ubisoft said in a developer’s comment.

New Practice Mode

Within the Training Arena, players also have total control over their training scenarios. Use different equipment, select how much info is to be displayed, and decide more in the Training Mode, according to Ubisoft.

“The Training Arena introduces a suite of tools to help you master your Heroes. Use the Training Arena to practice the most efficient strategies in For Honor, in three new maps: The Ring, The Pit, and the Sanctuary,” Ubisoft explained.

Select any Hero as an opponent and define it’s behaviour: Select up to 4 specific moves from their Move Set to perform Enable a preset of a common strategy or Meta of that Hero Use the default bot AI from level 1 to 3

Tag your Hero’s moves to display them in the game interface for easily practicing and validating that they were performed correctly.

Display the Damage values and Stamina costs of any moves performed in the Training Arena.

Show visual feedback for Parry and Counter Guardbreak timing windows.

Control Health, Stamina and Revenge independently for each Hero with increased granularity to better test different scenarios.

Practice with Gear Stats on or off to test the best loadout.

New Tutorial Modes

Once you dig deeper into the Training Mode, you’ll also find that there are two different trial options called Apprentice Trials and Warrior Trials. As players may expect, these two modes offer both basic and advanced tutorials for the game’s combat.

The Trials replace the existing Practice modes, providing deeper feedback and contextual scenarios to help players understand the mechanics of For Honor. Introduces contextual PvE training scenarios in order to learn the Basic and Advanced Skills of For Honor. Dedicated Retry Loops allow you to progress at your own speed, and to practice your skills in a safe environment. New scoring system provides real-time feedback on performance, and Grades evaluate proficiency with each skill. Timing Feedback for Opponent moves expose key skills and make them easier to master. Optional objectives bring extra challenge to the Trials and offer insight on different ways to use a specific mechanic. Earn exclusive Ornaments, Emblem Outlines, Steel and more by completing the Trials.



Apprentice Trials

5 training scenarios on the core of the Art of Battle: Guard Mode Attacking Dodge and Roll Basic Guardbreak Stamina



Warrior Trials

8 training scenarios on the advanced mechanics of the Art of Battle: Assassin’s Defense External Block Revenge Mode Zone Attack Execution Advanced Guardbreak Parry Feint and Openings



New Maps

And then there are the three new maps that are being added, one for each faction.

The Ring

Carved from Mount Ignis rock and overlooking mountainous vistas, the once forgotten arena has since been restored to its former glory. Nobility and commoners alike gather at The Ring to savour the thrill of warriors at the pinnacle of their craft.

Available in Duel, Brawl and Training Arena

The Pit

Deep and imposing, The Pit has hosted many ancient Viking rituals. Encircled by a braying and drunken crowd that can inspire or demoralize, The Pit represents the very warriors that fight within the intimidating walls: brutal, passionate and determined.

Available in Duel, Brawl and Training Arena

The Sanctuary

Located at the heart of the Myre is an ancient sanctum, a solitary place untouched by the ravages of war. Set in the shade of an indomitable fortress, warriors have journeyed from distant lands to discover their destiny in the fabled Sanctuary.

Available in Duel, Brawl and Training Arena

Ubisoft’s patch notes for For Honor include many more changes as well, so read through them all here before the new update drops tomorrow.