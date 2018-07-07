Ubisoft No Longer Removing For Honor Content

Plans to remove some of For Honor’s cosmetic content have been scrapped as Ubisoft listened to players’ responses and elected to keep the cosmetics in the game.

The For Honor team shared an announcement on Thursday that a summer sale had begun that discounted 146 items in the game’s store. Items that were removed wouldn’t be gone forever though as Ubisoft said that they’d be brought back occasionally.

“But there’s a much more important reason WHY we are doing this,” the Ubisoft announcement said regarding the summer sale. “In two weeks, we will remove those items from the Store. They will return periodically afterwards in a regular rotation, and at a discount.”

Nothing would be removed from players’ inventories, so if you already had the items, you could keep them without issue. An explanation was first given to say that the removal was happening to “unclutter the rather crowded menus” before the team struck through that answer and instead referred players to this video. No matter the explanation, players were none too happy about losing their content and immediately voiced their concerns.

Warriors, over the last 24 hours we’ve been listening to your feedback and we have decided to not move forward with plans to withdraw content from our store. Read more here: https://t.co/CbTFNhck5p — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) July 6, 2018

Just a day after the first announcement, Ubisoft shared another post on the game’s subreddit to say that the decision to remove the content had been reconsidered and ultimate scrapped.

“Following the announcement on the Summer Sale and content availability update, we want to thank for your feedback and give you an update,” the second For Honor announcement said. “With all this feedback and after reevaluating our plans, our team has decided to keep the content in the game and not withdraw the items and the sale will continue as planned until July 19th.”

A better explanation for why the removal was planned in the first place was also given. The goal was to move items that were at least nine months old into an “on rotation” availability, so all of the more recent items would be safe from removal. Executions were also a point of concern given that they affect gameplay as well.

“One element that we had overlooked was the status of the executions because they have a gameplay component. Thank you for pointing this out because it was admittedly unfair and in any scenario would have been changed based on your feedback.”

The For Honor summer sale is still on for the next two weeks, but all the content you’ve seen in the past will remain in the game.