For Honor Now Has a Starter Edition for Just $15

A Starter Edition of For Honor is being launched this week for PC players that includes everything the base game along with some restrictions on starting heroes and the way that other characters are unlocked.

Ubisoft’s model for the For Honor Starter Edition seems to follow a similar pattern established by Rainbow Six Siege, another Ubisoft game. The announcement post from Ubisoft explained what all the edition would include as well as what it’ll change.

“This week, For Honor launches its all-new Starter Edition where players will get full access to the game for the price of $14.99! This includes all features from the standard edition of the game: Story Campaign, all multiplayer game modes, progression, and all customization options. It is also compatible with the season pass and all DLC! The difference: the number of heroes playable from the start and the unlocking system of the heroes.”

In the new Starter Edition, players will have access to six different fighters in the beginning. These will include all three members of the vanguard class that includes the Warden, Raider, and Kensei with the heroes being customizable since they’ll be fully unlocked. The rest of the unlocked characters, however, will be made available to players depending on whether the Knight, Samurai, or Viking faction is chosen in the beginning.

“The other 3 playable (not customizable until unlocked) heroes depend on which Faction the player chooses to fight for when first launching the Starter Edition. Once a player has selected the faction of their choice, the Heroes from launch of that faction become playable. Players must choose wisely as this decision can only be made once”

At the price of 8,000 Steel, these three additional characters can be fully unlocked to allow for customizable options. The rest of the heroes that were included at the game’s launch can also be unlocked for the same price of 8,000 Steel while all post-launch characters that were added later on will cost 15,000 Steel to obtain.

If all this talk of heroes, factions, customization, and Steel seems a bit daunting for anyone who’s yet to play For Honor, Ubisoft explained how the system would work through an example.

“For example, a player who bought the Starter Edition and selects the Knight Faction as the faction of their choice will have access to: Warden (fully unlocked), Raider (fully unlocked), Kensei (fully unlocked), Conqueror (playable), Peacekeeper (playable), Lawbringer (playable). The conqueror, peacekeeper and lawbringer are then recruitable to allow customization for 8,000 Steel. All remaining Heroes from Launch are fully unlockable for 8,000 Steel too. All heroes from post-launch seasons are fully unlockable for 15,000 Steel.”

The For Honor Starter Edition is available now on PC for just $14.99.

