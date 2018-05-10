Fork Parker’s Crunch Out: A New Super Nintendo Game About Video Game Development Hell

Devolver Digital is launching a new Super Nintendo game. Yes, you read that correctly. Fork Parker’s Crunch Out is coming to the Super Nintendo in actual, physical, cartridge form. Expect 16-bit goodness; expect a beautifully-limited color palette; expect to have to blow into the cartridge after about six months to get the game to boot up properly. Check out the pre-order page here!

Fork Parker’s Crunch Out is a game about game development. This inception-ass concept from Mega Cat Studios, Devolver Digital, and Take This will let players experience a simulation of what is undoubtedly one of the most stressful experiences known to man: the final months of game development. Finish the game, squash the bugs, and meet all of your deadlines — at any cost! Your mental health, your physical health, and your general well-being come second to profits.

It’s all very cheeky, but this game is also meant to raise awareness of some very serious issues. To that end, Devolver Digital and Mega Cat Studios revealed that 100% of the profits earned from sales of For Parker’s Crunch Out will be donated to Take This, a nonprofit which seeks “to inform our community about mental health issues, to provide education about mental disorders and mental illness prevention, and to reduce the stigma of mental illness (learn more here).” Work and deadlines should always come second to your own mental health; a notion our culture is not keen to emphasize.

Here’s the elevator pitch: “Devolver Digital CFO, Fork Parker, enjoyed a life of luxury and spent his days watching the profits roll in from the lucrative indie game publishing industry. However, an upstart new publishing label threatens to take his beloved market share, forcing the handsome executive to take matters into his own hands and start ‘motivating’ his game developers by any means necessary. Meaningless elements like “artistic integrity” and “engaging gameplay” are out the window as efficiency and deadlines now dictate the studio’s every move – welcome to crunch time.”

This is the perfect excuse to climb up into the attic and dust off that SNES. We know, your Super NES Classic Edition looks way cuter on the shelf, but there’s no replacing the OG. Score yourself a truly unique collectible and contribute to a truly fantastic cause by pre-ordering your copy of Fork Parker’s Crunch Out today!