These Former ‘Hearthstone’ Devs Are Making a New Marvel Game

Things, they are a-changin’ over at the world of Blizzard and with the Hearthstone team being dramatically reduced, some developers have moved on to pursue other ventures! In this instance, it’s a new Marvel game.

Former Hearthstone executive producer Hamilton Chu has joined forces with several other ex-Blizzard developers to create Second Dinner, a brand new indie studio. The studio just made the huge announcement today that they’ve received a 30 million dollar investment deal from NetEase, which allows their Marvel project to get up and running.

According to a recent press statement, “The Second Dinner team has a strong track record of delivering quality games. With the resources and creative freedom they now have, we look forward to what they will come up with next,” said Ethan Wang, VP of NetEase Inc.

“I’ve worked with Hamilton and Ben for years and they are exactly who we want making Marvel games,” said Jay Ong, EVP and Head of Marvel Games at Marvel Entertainment. “They and the team they’ve assembled at Second Dinner have made some of the greatest games in history. And now, working with the Marvel Games team and playing in the Marvel Universe… It’s going to be Amazing! Or maybe Spectacular! Or Incredible! Or Mighty! Or quite possibly all of the above!”

Chu himself weighed in, clearly excited for what 2019 holds: “In all likelihood, this will be the best game ever made,” said Hamilton Chu, CEO. “I made a spreadsheet so I’m pretty sure. It’s going to take us a while to make, but we’re already having a lot of fun with the prototype. We can’t wait to show it to the people who we interview as candidates. Coincidentally, people should check out the new jobs we just posted.”

But even with all of the excitement, there is a certain level of irony here. For those that thought NetEase sounded familiar, it’s the Chinese company that is the co-developer for Diablo Immortal. Weird full circle given the massive amount of backlash that reveal had, right?

Still, this company knows what they are doing and they are no stranger to aiding in incredible game development. We wish this team all of the best in the future endeavors, we can’t wait to learn more!

Thoughts on the potential new Marvel game? What do you hope to see from the new project?