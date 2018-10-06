Leaked ‘Fortnite’ Emote Is Actually a ‘Dark Souls’ Nod

The team over at Epic Games are constantly using movies, games – even memes to inspire their many, many emotes found within their popular online title Fortnite. Thanks to a recent leak, we’ve got a look at some of the new items coming soon including a new emote that looks to be a respectful nod to the brutal Dark Souls series.

The new emote goes by the name of Storm Salutations, but you can’t fool us Epic Games. We see you, Dark Souls fans.

Recent datamining uncovered all sorts of new items coming soon to the game, thanks to the team over at FNBR. Though emotes and skins do nothing to enhance the game mechanically speaking, they are an incredibly fun way to show off personal style and have fun with other players.

For those that might not be familiar with the Dark Souls “Praise the Sun” reference, the term comes from the jolly knight Solaire of Astora. He’s a Warrior of Sunlight who sought out undeath so he could visit Lordrain in order to find his own personal Sun.

He’s skilled, helpful to players throughout the game, and even rewards players that take on co-op with special Sun Medals. Do enough right in the game and players can even be awarded his “Praise the Sun” gesture for their own personal use.

There won’t be any Sun medals in Fortnite but there is the ability to claim that delectable number one spot to claim Victory Royale! Throw that ‘Storm Salutation’ up at the end there, and you’ve got a winning combination.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. It’s also available for iOS and select Android devices as well as the latest addition to the game’s accessibility!

To check out what else is new in the wonderful world of Fortnite, you can check out our previous coverage here revealing all of the new items, LTMs, and more!

