Forspoken: Project Athia's Title, Release Window, and New Footage Revealed

During today's announcement packed Square Enix Presents event, fans were surprised to see the mysterious Project Athia make an appearance to close out the show, and but that was far from all we saw of the game, which now has an official title. The official name of the project is Forspoken, and introducing the game was actress Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels), who will be playing the part of the game's main character Frey. Balinska is beyond excited for fans to get their hands not the game, and we got some action-packed new footage that showed off just how cool this world is.

Better yet, we also got a release window, as Forspoken is currently slated to hit sometime in 2022. As for the footage, it looked gorgeous, and Frey commands magical abilities that you'll need to harness in order to survive the lethal warriors and in some cases deranged creatures, including a very undead-looking bear.

The footage also showed off the character's immense speed and agility, and at times she soared across the sky and then hit the ground running with effortless grace. Then when it was time for battle we saw of host of magical effects, including an almost Doctor Strange style circular spell that manifested in front of her as some sort of shield, and another where she punched the ground and caused massive roots to emerge and sling her enemies across the battlefield.

According to the PlayStation Blog, this is actually Balinska's first video game project, and it's a character she's excited to bring to life, and you can hear from Balinska and see more footage of the game in the video above. You can also check out the official description of Frey's story in Forspoken below.

"Forspoken is an action RPG where you will take on the role of Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical and dangerous land called Athia. As Frey, you will embark on a thrilling, other-worldly adventure and face treacherous trials to unravel the mystery behind the unknown land of Athia and awaken something much more from within."

Forspoken is developed by Luminous Productions and is slated to hit the PS5 in 2022.

Are you excited for Forspoken? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!