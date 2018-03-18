Watch: 10 Hilarious Fortnite Emotes We Want to See

One of the best parts of Fortnite is the emotes. Correction, one of the best things about online games is the emotes. And Fortnite is already pack full of great ones.

There’s the Slow Clap, Gun Show, Ride the Pony, Dab, Electro Shuffle, and of course the mac daddy, the Michael Jordan of all emotes, Floss. Even if my character can’t quite pull it off like the Backpack Kid, it’s still the god-tier of emotes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But you know what Fortnite could use? More emotes. Because unlike the classic cliché says, you can never have too much of a good thing. That said, YouTube channel Fortnite City has put together a hilarious video of 10 emotes to add to Fortnite, many of which have me dialing Epic Games as I write this.

The video contains the following emotes:

Ya Yeet Ya — The perfect emote to taunt another player from afar with.

— The perfect emote to taunt another player from afar with. Praise Lord — Just wiped a whole squad by yourself? Time to Praise Lord.

— Just wiped a whole squad by yourself? Time to Praise Lord. Shoot — Need an emote for the whole squad for pre-game. Look no further.

— Need an emote for the whole squad for pre-game. Look no further. Cut Throat — If this played Undertaker music, it would be the only emote I would ever need for the the rest of my life.

— If this played Undertaker music, it would be the only emote I would ever need for the the rest of my life. Billy Dance — A perfect emote to dance over the fallen corpses of your enemies.

— A perfect emote to dance over the fallen corpses of your enemies. Hotline Bling — Why isn’t this already in the game?

— Why isn’t this already in the game? Finger Wag — Dikembe Mutombo, enough said.

— Dikembe Mutombo, enough said. Cybergoth — This already looks like a Fortnite celebration. I mean come on, who can be mad at their eliminator if they bust out into this?

— This already looks like a Fortnite celebration. I mean come on, who can be mad at their eliminator if they bust out into this? Thumbs Down — Simple, but effective. The Fortnite trolls (me) also need some love.

Of all of these, I think I would like to see Cut Throat the most. I mean, anytime I can feel like Undertaker, is a good time. Yet, Hotline Bling and Praise Lord are so good, so I don’t know. Who am I kidding — these are all great. Epic Games, if you’re reading this, you know what needs to be done.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s also in the process of coming to mobile devices. And despite not being fully release on mobile, it is already the most popular game there. But that shouldn’t be so surprising, because, well, Fortnite.