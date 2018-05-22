Fortnite Announces $100 Million Competitive Prize Pool, Internet Reacts

EPIC Games is about to pump an insane amount of money into the Fortnite competitive scene. When we say insane, we mean it. It was revealed this morning that Fortnite will be investing $100,000,000, that’s 100 million dollars, to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions this year. The official update from EPIC reads as follows:

“Fortnite Competitors! Grab your gear, drop in and start training. Since the launch of Fortnite Battle Royale we’ve watched the passion for community competition grow and can’t wait to empower you to battle with the best. In the 2018 – 2019 season, Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions. We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different – we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game. Stay tuned for more details about competitive structures and eligible platforms in the weeks ahead!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is unprecedented. Most competitive games tease and lure players with the prospect of thousands of dollars. We were shocked earlier this year to hear that Arena of Valor, one of the most popular competitive games in the world, would be hosting a competition this summer with $500,000 on the line. Half a million smackers sounded extreme at the time, but this $100 million prize pool puts it to shame. As news of this investment spreads, the reactions from players and potential competitors is starting to pour in. Needless to say, has stars in their eyes right now.

LOOK AT THE NUTSACK ON @EpicGames LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/spfrmsQ629 — Ian Porter (@OpTic_Crimsix) May 21, 2018

Is this like the nail in the coffin for competitive pubg since anyone still left competing are going to be coming over to fortnite 👀 — Randy (@RandyHazBitcoin) May 21, 2018

Time to GRIND!! I have only played PC since the start of this year. I’m basically a 14yr old young god ready to dominate. Whos tryin to run games @OpTicMaNiaC @JacobHysteria @MoNsTcR @Ninja — Justin Kats (@ItsFearItSelf) May 21, 2018

If you’re a lapsed player, it’s time to fire the game back up and start practicing. You better believe the best players in the world are going to be squadding up and going all out for this prize money, but all it takes is one win to change your life forever! EPIC Games states that it wants to be more inclusive, which we can only assume means that they want to include everyday players in their competitive outreach.

We’ll have more information soon. Stay tuned!