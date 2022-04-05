New Fortnite Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Fortnite update, v20.10, arrived today alongside the official reveal of Assassin’s Creed skins. The update is for both the Zero Build and traditional Battle Royale playlists and features a major battle for The Daily Bugle on the island, a reworked version of the Heavy Sniper Rifle, and an in-game contest between two different Assault Rifles that could enter the game’s loot pool.

According to Epic Games, The Daily Bugle is now the site of a major skirmish between IO and Resistance forces. Huntmaster Saber is part of the kerfuffle, however, and may give some players a run for their money — or loot, rather. The Heavy Sniper Rifle rework, on the other hand, now deals bonus damage to vehicles, and players can contribute Bars to Donation Boards to try and “fund” either the MK-Seven Assault Rifle or Combat Assault Rifle for the current loot pool with the first to get fully funded with global contributions being crowned winner and immediately added to the game’s loot pool.

You can check out the official, bulleted list of changes to Fortnite‘s traditional battle royale mode, straight from the source, which includes the recent balance update below:

BALANCE PATCH RECAP

A balance update last week made meaningful adjustments to the following items:

Combat and Stinger SMG damage to players and structures reduced

Combat SMG headshot damage reduced to match the Stinger

MK-Seven and Combat Assault Rifle damage to players and structures reduced

Titan tanks and Cow Catchers have been removed from competitive playlists.

FIXED KNOWN ISSUES

Wins are now correctly tracked in the Career Leaderboard tab.

Fixed an issue with Resistance Quests where players could not progress into Week 2.

Fixed an issue that would cause vehicles to stutter and jerk when driving on flat terrain.

The Fishing Collection Book no longer resets between matches and correctly saves progress.

Fixed an issue where last season’s quests displayed as tracked on the HUD if no other quests were tracked.

Players are now able to use the Ziplines between wind turbines on Windbreakers Island.

In order to maintain optimal performance, certain legacy or unsupported drivers will now default to Performance Mode when launching Fortnite.

COMPETITIVE NOTES

The Heavy Sniper Rifle is not included in competitive playlists.

The winner of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle vs Combat Assault Rifle vote will not immediately be unvaulted in competitive playlists when they’ve reached 100% Funded.

The Daily Bugle is not under assault in competitive playlists, but Huntmaster Saber has still relocated.

As noted above, Fortnite‘s v20.10 update is now available. Fortnite itself is more broadly currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

