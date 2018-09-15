We all know someone whose life has been taken over by the pursuit of Victory Royales in Fortnite. The worst part about the game, is it wants you all to itself. It’s controlling. Jealous. There’s no room for anybody else, as the significant others of many Fortnite addicts have found out.

How many you ask? Well, a lot. Because apparently, Fortnite has been cited in over 200 divorces.

Word of Fortnite’s impressive homewrecking ability comes way of a new report from U.K. resource site, Divorce Online, that reports that over 200 different couples have cited the battle-royale game, and other games, as a reason for the divorce.

According to Divorce Online, this means that Fortnite has been featured in about 5 percent of the 4,665 divorces in the UK so far in 2018. Or in other words, Fornite isn’t done breaking apart happy couples. Rumor has it Epic Games is internally eyeballing 300, with holiday bonuses on the line.

Because this data is limited to just the UK, it doesn’t actually give us the entire picture of the relationship between Fortnite and divorces, but it does give us a pretty good idea.

However, just adding divorce data from the United States into the mix would likely skyrocket that number. The population of the United States is — roughly — seven to eight times bigger than the population of the UK. So, across the United Kingdom and the United States that number is probably around 1,200 divorces…and counting! Exciting times, right?

And this doesn’t even take into account non-martial relationships. How many less-committed couples have broken up over Fortnite? The number has to be considerably larger, and considerably more depressing.

At the end of the day, we all need to collectively come together and ask the hard question: is it worth it? To which I say, of course it is, have you gotten a Victory Royale?

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, and probably shouldn’t be played if you value your marriage.

