Fortnite Is Getting 3 New Spider-Man Skins Soon

Spider-Man fans are going to have a lot to look forward to later this week. According to reliable Fortnite leaker @SpushFNBR, three new skins will be released based on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The skins will include the previously leaked Spider-Man Noir and Peter B. Parker skins, as well as a design based on Spider-Punk. The three designs will be available on the Fortnite Shop on December 6th. Spider-Man Noir and Peter B. Parker will cost 1,500 V-Bucks each, while Spider-Punk will be 1,800. Fans can also snag a bundle containing all of the new Spider-Man content for 3,800 V-Bucks.

Each Spider-Man design will come with an accompanying style that can be used in LEGO Fortnite. They’ll also have their own Backbling; Noir will have a “Noir Bag” Backbling, Spider-Punk will have an amplifier, and Peter B. Parker will come with a Diaper Bag for his daughter Mayday. Spider-Punk’s extra cost factors in his guitar, which is included in his set. There will also be an Axe gesture emote for 300 V-Bucks, a “Blow Knife” pickaxe for 500, and a Bite Broomstick pickaxe for 800.

Spider-Man noir in sony’s into the spider-verse

As of this writing, we haven’t seen actual in-game designs for these characters, but with a release just two days away, it’s likely we’ll get an official announcement soon. As with any leak, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt pending word from Epic Games. @SpushFNBR is a trustworthy source, and we’ve been hearing about these Spider-Man skins for a while now. At this point, it seems pretty likely this is happening this week, but there’s always the possibility plans could change from that specific date. Fans are hoping that we’ll see the return of the Miles Morales skin as well, but nothing has leaked in that regard.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse are widely considered two of the best super hero movies of all-time. Both have a lot of fans, so it makes sense to see more content from the films in Fortnite. There’s a lot of anticipation for the third chapter, Beyond the Spider-Verse. At this time, Beyond the Spider-Verse does not have a release date, and we don’t know if it will be released in 2025 or even… beyond. For the time being, Spider-Man fans are going to have to take what they can get, and if that means some Fortnite skins, at least it’ll keep the trilogy fresh in everyone’s minds. We don’t know when Beyond the Spider-Verse is dropping, but Spider-Man Noir could make an appearance ahead of time. In 2025, Sony will release a live-action series featuring the character, which will see Nicolas Cage reprise his role from the Spider-Verse movies.

