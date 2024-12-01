Godzilla Is Coming to Fortnite, and Kong Isn’t Far Behind

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is officially underway, and soon players will get a chance to play as Godzilla. Toho’s legendary lizard was leaked for Fortnite late last month, and we now have official details about the new skin and when players can set to work unlocking it. According to an official blog post on the Fortnite website, the Godzilla Evolved Outfit will be coming to the game on January 17th through Battle Pass Quests. Players will have until late February to finish up the Battle Pass, so it seems players will have just over a month to get it done.

“The legends are true. Become a true Titan as Godzilla! The Godzilla Evolved Outfit will be available from Battle Pass Quests in January, which you can complete in any experience! This Battle Pass will be available to progress in until February 21 at 2 AM ET, the blog post reads.

Once unlocked, Godzilla will be available in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing. So far, reception to the actual Godzilla design has been a bit mixed. On one hand, a lot of people are excited, though they were hoping the character would be available on day one of the season. However, a lot of fans have taken issue with the character’s actual look. Some were hoping for a more classic look for Godzilla, but instead we’re getting a design closer to the American one. It’s impossible to make everyone happy though, especially with a fanbase as big as Fortnite has.

Godzilla Evolved Fortnite skin

While Godzilla has been made official, Kong has not been confirmed by Epic Games just yet. However, rumors of the big ape’s arrival come from a pair of reputable sources. The originator was Shpeshal Nick, but we’ve also gotten word from the leaker ShiinaBR. In a post on X/Twitter, ShiinaBR addressed the leak from Shpeshal Nick and said that they can “independently confirm this information.” ShiinaBR tends to be careful with their phrasing with rumors, and has a stellar reputation with the Fortnite community. If they’re saying this is confirmed, it’s pretty much the next best thing to hearing it from Epic Games. Hopefully the publisher won’t keep us waiting too long on the full details.

Godzilla’s appearance in Fortnite comes as the character has been making a metric ton of guest appearances in various video games. This year, the character has shown up in games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, and even Dave the Diver. All in all, it’s been a pretty wild year for the character, and the nice thing is that if you’re a Godzilla fan that isn’t into Fortnite, you have plenty of other options available!

Are you excited to check out the Godzilla skin in Fortnite next month? What do you want to see from the Kong skin when it gets revealed?