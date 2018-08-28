Fortnite: 50v50 Solid Gold LTM Now Live, ‘Save the World’ Changes

The latest update for Fortnite has arrived and though smaller than previous patches, still comes bearing a few sweet gifts. We already knew that the Shockwave Grenade was making its way into the Battle Royale arsenal and now we know what other improvements have been made to the game including the Solid Gold LTM and its Save the World mode.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Shockwave Grenade, as well as a new video showing off what it can do, you can check out our previous coverage right here to get started on the latest addition!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s start with the return of a favourite LTM.

50v50 Solid Gold Limited Time Mode

“All things that glitter are gold! Battle with all legendary weapons in the Solid Gold and Solid Gold 50v50 LTM’s, available now!” The latest improvement was that it will only consist of Legendary weapons. As the name suggests, the Limited Time Mode will only be available for a short amount of time and offers players a chance to take a break from the usual Victory Royale and go for a more unique challenge.

The 50v50 is a popular LTM that does make its way into the game more often than not. Still, each time Epic Games makes improvements based off of player feedback so if you’re getting down on some of the action and see a way it can be made better – don’t hesitate to shoot a message over their way with your feedback!

Save the World

As for the original Fortnite mode, Save the World:

Mission + Systems:

Weekly Horde Challenge 4

This week, prepare your forts for a no-trap challenge: Husks will not trigger traps when walking over/near them.

Win a Legendary Redline Ramirez for the first-time completion of Weekly Horde Challenge 4.

The Horde Weekly Challenge quest is also repeatable for Event Tickets.

Heroes:

Mythic Bladestorm Enforcer Ninja Available in the Event Store August 29, at 8 PM ET. Features new subclass – Bladestorm. New Ability: Kunai Storm: Ninja flips backward and throws 15 pointed knives downwards in a 0.5 tile radius. Dealing edged weapon damage. Damage is scaled based on distance with a maximum range of 4 tiles. New Perks: Kunai Collection: Eliminating enemies with Kunai Storm reduces its cooldown by 2 seconds. Kunai Barrage: Increase the number of kunai thrown from Kunai Storm by 6 and damage by 25%. Kunnaihilation: Kunai will now randomly explode and deal Energy Damage in a 0.25 tile radius.

Redline Ramirez Legendary variant of Raider. Unlock by completing the Weekly Horde Challenge 4.



Happy Gaming!

The latest update is much smaller than previous entries, focusing more on the new item and perfecting a favored Limited Time Mode. It would make sense that the latest patch be less focused on “flash” given that the season is rapidly approaching its end and the team seems to have their hands full with that mysterious cube that landed last week! It’s still on the move and looks to be heading towards Fatal Fields!

To learn more about the cube and what previous updates have brought to the world of Battle Royale, you can check out our community hub right here to stay in the know for that Fortnite edge.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and some Android devices. The Battle Royale title will be making its way to even more Android units in time, though it is the most recent addition so the team is hard at work of making it the most optimized version it could be.